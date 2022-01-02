 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boulder Daily Camera)   Lack of safe sects being investigated as possible cause of the burning sensation known as the Marshall Fire   (dailycamera.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Fire, Arson, Mike Zoltowski, Fire investigation, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, Marshall fire recovery efforts, phone call, Christian religious sect  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2022 at 3:05 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Step 1. Burning shed
Step 2. ????
Step 3. PROPHET!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The good news is that the Germans have a solid plan to deal with this, the bad news is that it involves budget clothing stores for some reason.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A member of Twelve Tribes who identified himself only as Lee in a phone call with The Denver Post on Sunday denied that the fire started on the sect's Boulder property. But he also said he was based in New Hampshire and was hearing information second-hand.

Pants on head crazy + Pants on fire liars = Crazy-ass fire.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, Jesus didn't help in the least.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Twelve Tribes, a Christian religious sect.

Named after the 12 tribes of Israel. Just watch. They're gonna blame it on the Jews. Again.
How long, oh Lord, how long?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These burn to eleven...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I suppose they got a little carried away with the gasoline at the book burning.

/ Yahweh has the worst fans ever.
 
wxboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://twelvetribes.org/

They have a website, if you're looking to try to confirm your assumptions.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow, this is 'the cow which burnt down Chicago in 1871' level.  But with a shed
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
nice paywall
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.