(Great Falls Tribune)   Man tells how owl saved him from blizzard in Montana wilderness. YA RLY   (greatfallstribune.com) divider line
    Owl, Owls, Barred Owl  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I got two watch two barred owls mate.

Right off my deck.

Loud as Fark.



They are very nice, but keep the cats in at night.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I used to have a house out in the country and we got mice like twice a year. Whenever a trap caught one, I'd thrown them out a window next to our back deck. We had an owl that smelled the pile (I guess) and would come by at night and pick them up even if I was grilling. For a year, I was like "Yeah! I have a pet owl!"

Then one night we had a kitten on the deck while cooking and that farking owl decided he didn't want an already dead mouse, he wanted a very live small cat, and a five-second battle Royale ensued between an owl, a confused kitten, my ex-wife, and a furiously wielded set of barbeque tongs. Owls are not to be messed with. They are as sharp as cats in some places.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For the second winter in a row, Stevenson had stayed behind alone in the Bob Marshall Wilderness after fellow members of the outfitter's crew had readied mules and horses and set out for home before the big snows stranded them in the backcountry.

Well there's your problem right there.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I have redtail hawks all over.

And too many cats.

For now.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical that Blizzard tried to kill someone.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They never talk about the dolphins that carry people away further from shore just to watch them drown.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Today, more than 40 years later, awe and wonder resonate in Stevenson's voice when he describes the events of that night.

Oh jeebus christmas this guy is recounting a story that happened 40 years ago? I'm sure this hasn't been dramatized at all.  Probably just heard an owl on his way back to camp once.
 
anuran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Driving home late Thanksgiving night 2021 we saw a Great Gray on a parking strip.eating something. Very unusual in Portland but not impossible.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
my mum's neighbours had a pond in the garden that froze over one winter.  Mr neighbour looked out the window and there was what looked like an owl on the ice.   'Quick, quick Margaret, get the binoculars!  There's an owl on the pond!  ... no wait, it's next door's cat.'
 
daffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I was really afraid of that when I had my little Charlie. He was only 4 pounds soaking wet. I hardly ever let his leash out. Owls are beautiful, but you will never hear them coming. I was at the Bird Show at Animal Kingdom, when one came so close I could feel it's wing on my cheek. He would have gotten my little guy and been gone before I could blink.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

They are very nice, but keep the cats in at night.


I have no idea why, but reading this post made me laugh my ass off and I think I'm now the reason why the bartender just announced last call.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No doubt it is BS, but makes for a good campfire story.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Owl suggested he try League of Legends?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

anuran: Driving home late Thanksgiving night 2021 we saw a Great Gray on a parking strip.eating something. Very unusual in Portland but not impossible.


That wasn't actually an owl, that was a a screen memory to cover up a Gray alien on break lighting up a bowl.  They know what they're doing when they hit the Pacific Northwest.  Little guys ain't dumb.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Who-who who whoowaaa."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cravak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It happened in the butte
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cool story, so long as your name isn't "Who-ah".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
