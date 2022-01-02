 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Slippery glass bridge becomes clear safety hazard   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are architects required to take ANY engineering courses before they're allowed to design something? It seems to me you need to worry about more than just what looks good.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: Are architects required to take ANY engineering courses before they're allowed to design something? It seems to me you need to worry about more than just what looks good.


The engineering is fine - it hasn't fallen, the people on in have.  But you're right, it's stupid as a high-traffic pedestrian bridge.  An overlook, perhaps.  Something that's not intended to be used for regular foot traffic.  But for the stuff people are going to use for utilitarian things, you really want to make that beautiful in safe ways, you know?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Lsherm: Are architects required to take ANY engineering courses before they're allowed to design something? It seems to me you need to worry about more than just what looks good.

The engineering is fine - it hasn't fallen, the people on in have.  But you're right, it's stupid as a high-traffic pedestrian bridge.  An overlook, perhaps.  Something that's not intended to be used for regular foot traffic.  But for the stuff people are going to use for utilitarian things, you really want to make that beautiful in safe ways, you know?


A solid glass walkway anywhere there is going to be rain and/or snow strikes me as a foreseeable problem.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size



VOILA!


I would like my check be made out to "cash" please.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
🎶When you slip on the glass
And fall right on your ass
That's a moron
Who designs a walkway
Without thinking that day
That's a moron🎶
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The slipping tourists were quoted as saying

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH! Venice
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wouldn't be slippery if dumbasses wore proper footwear while traversing it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: It wouldn't be slippery if dumbasses wore proper footwear while traversing it.

[Fark user image 578x385]


As smooth as roller rink floors are, I cannot imagine a curved glass surface wouldn't result in thousands of broken ankles.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Venetian retiree, well-versed in helping people off the bridge after their nasty spills, told the Times, "That is not a bridge. It's a trap."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Venetian retiree (pictured), well-versed in helping people off the bridge after their nasty spills, told the Times, "That is not a bridge. It's a trap."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to post that picture too...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic story: girl meets boy, boy falls into canal, girl walks away and forgets the whole thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What better place for a water park with a slide.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And, his bridge in Bilbo, euskal herria
I love the bridge, but, "what was he thinking?"
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Are architects required to take ANY engineering courses before they're allowed to design something? It seems to me you need to worry about more than just what looks good.


They are too busy being trendy.

A club I i'm involved with used an architect that decided to introduce trip hazards in an upstairs rest room.  An upstairs where we have events with lots of old people and no elevator so if they fall up there, it is a real pain to move them.  The architect removed the old carpeted floor and now wants to put some nice trip hazards carpet runners now.  Absolute idiot but decided to do it "for free" to avoid the liability after a few of us pointed it out.

The new train station near me is another outstanding example.  They raised the station from ground level so now there are two elevators and stairs but no ramps.  The stairs don't have a center banister.  There is no wind protection within 20 steps of the train and it is above the local valley and has already been very cold there and it is summer here now.  The high roof will offer no rain protection and the raise in elevation puts it in the freezing zone.  There are two non-adjacent seats for handicap near the front of the trains but no seats for anyone with walker and a friend but space for 4 wheel chairs.  There will be no place to wait in the sunlight in winter either.  The idiots who designed the station also built another one near by and between the two spent nearly half a billion dollars for stations that serve less than 40,000 people.  They didn't fix the single track or a very low bridge during the upgrade either.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
China Glass Bridge Crack Effect | East Taihang Mountain Glass Bridge
Youtube QoMt0BJtcrc
 
slantsix
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As an architect, I have to say that's pretty stupid to be honest. Calatrava is typically much better than this.
 
Loren
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QoMt0BJt​crc]


That one might give my wife a heart attack, except there's no way she would be out there other than someone dragging her.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The engineering is fine - it hasn't fallen, the people on in have.


BM - hehehe, BM - I'd argue the engineering ISN'T fine because this was clearly a design decision that caused problems that could have been avoided. I'm sure a glass floor looked nice during the design phase, but let's be honest, who thinks a glass floor works as an external floor on a bridge? Would you design a bridge for cars with a glass floor so people could see the water below?
 
usernameguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I was going to post that picture too...


We all were.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Use the textured glass used on stairs in Apple stores

Fun fact. Each piece costs about $33,333

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Grand Canyon looks over its shoulder and laughs.

2uq32v3vuore472v191g0cxb-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Lsherm: Are architects required to take ANY engineering courses before they're allowed to design something? It seems to me you need to worry about more than just what looks good.

The engineering is fine - it hasn't fallen, the people on in have.  But you're right, it's stupid as a high-traffic pedestrian bridge.  An overlook, perhaps.  Something that's not intended to be used for regular foot traffic.  But for the stuff people are going to use for utilitarian things, you really want to make that beautiful in safe ways, you know?


Structural engineering might be fine, but it's also human factors that you have to take into account.

The IU Museum of Art was designed by IM Pei (another one of his triangular nightmares). A staircase inside was built at an angle to the wall, and people were stumbling down that from day one. They had to install extra handrails - one on each side and one in the middle - because that angle to the wall throws off your frame of reference, and will cause you to put your foot in the wrong place and down you go.

There was no way to create a normal staircase without ripping out a lot of the interior, so handrails it is. They look really out of place with the rest of the building.

What looks good on paper doesn't always work in the real world.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Use the textured glass used on stairs in Apple stores

Fun fact. Each piece costs about $33,333

[Fark user image 425x318]


So if I count correctly, that staircase is about $750,000.  Someone with a sledgehammer could really do some damage without touching any phones.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Benevolent Misanthrope: The engineering is fine - it hasn't fallen, the people on in have.

BM - hehehe, BM - I'd argue the engineering ISN'T fine because this was clearly a design decision that caused problems that could have been avoided. I'm sure a glass floor looked nice during the design phase, but let's be honest, who thinks a glass floor works as an external floor on a bridge? Would you design a bridge for cars with a glass floor so people could see the water below?


True enough.  As indy_kid pointed out, the structural engineering is fine but it's not the only engineering involved.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: jaivirtualcard: Use the textured glass used on stairs in Apple stores

Fun fact. Each piece costs about $33,333

[Fark user image 425x318]

So if I count correctly, that staircase is about $750,000.  Someone with a sledgehammer could really do some damage without touching any phones.


Those things are made to support traffic of millions or users across the years and are earthquake resistant. If you really managed to crack it, it usually just fractures like safety glass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A little grit, a little driveway paint and it'll be good as new

poolsupplyunlimited.comView Full Size
 
