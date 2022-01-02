 Skip to content
(BBC)   Berkeley balcony collapse survivor is no longer a Berkeley balcony collapse survivor   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So where will she be buried?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: So where will she be buried?


I'm guessing somewhere in Ireland.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Summoner101: So where will she be buried?

I'm guessing somewhere in Ireland.


Well she was already buried under the balcony, so how about second burials?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: wildcardjack: Summoner101: So where will she be buried?

I'm guessing somewhere in Ireland.

Well she was already buried under the balcony, so how about second burials?


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Supposedly apartment balconies should be rated 100 lbs / sq ft, so it should hold as many people as it can fit, in theory. 12 college students x 150 lbs, though.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why aren't balconies required to post maximum capacity like elevators and buildings? Oh right regulation is bad. Thanks GOP. Thanks   Libertarians.
 
wxboy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
RIP dancers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She used her remaining time to warn others about the gravity of the situation.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If only they had called...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The ohmycron got her?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is really just a symptom of the world at large. No one cares about quality, they're just engaged in finding the cheapest labor and getting paid. Eventually the bean counters will succeed in destroying everything.
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pup.socket: The ohmycron got her?


She had a stroke. Her previous injuries were massive. Traumatic Brain Injury, open heart surgery, lacerated organs. She threw a clot from one of those to her brain. She's been living on borrowed time since June 2015.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That was indeed very sad tag
 
meathome
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why aren't balconies required to post maximum capacity like elevators and buildings? Oh right regulation is bad. Thanks GOP. Thanks   Libertarians.


Yep, those evil Republicans and Libertarians!

Difficulty Level: this happened in Berkeley, CA.
 
alienated
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

meathome: waxbeans: Why aren't balconies required to post maximum capacity like elevators and buildings? Oh right regulation is bad. Thanks GOP. Thanks   Libertarians.

Yep, those evil Republicans and Libertarians!

Difficulty Level: this happened in Berkeley, CA.


We went through a few bad years where the greedy obtuse paedophile party was in control of the state so a lot of regulations were weakened. We are still trying to clean up that mess.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: That was indeed very sad tag


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meathome
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nytmare: Supposedly apartment balconies should be rated 100 lbs / sq ft, so it should hold as many people as it can fit, in theory. 12 college students x 150 lbs, though.


13. 12 students and a friend of one of the students were on the balcony when it collapsed.

I remember this one well, since it quickly turned into a case of "how did you not expect this to happen?" - 13 people on a balcony that was large enough for maybe half that (closer to 4 people), the owners never performed any checks (as required by the city at the time) to make sure the balcony was safe, and the company that built the thing used substandard materials during construction.

It was quite the show to watch all the finger pointing.
 
falkone32
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nytmare: Supposedly apartment balconies should be rated 100 lbs / sq ft, so it should hold as many people as it can fit, in theory. 12 college students x 150 lbs, though.


Looking up some pics of the aftermath, the framing was extremely rotten.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In the "related articles" section at the bottom is, "No charges over US balcony collapse". Just in case anyone's still under the illusion that this is a properly functioning country.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Monocultured: This is really just a symptom of the world at large. No one cares about quality, they're just engaged in finding the cheapest labor and getting paid. Eventually the bean counters will succeed in destroying everything.


If only she counted enough beans, but no, she stopped counting beans to save money on abacuses. SPLAT. And now she's DEAD. DEAD. DEAD and all her beans left UNCOUNTED.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
