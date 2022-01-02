 Skip to content
 
(KSDK St. Louis)   An argument over who has the fastest car ends in speeding bullets   (ksdk.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What kind of cars?
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: What kind of cars?



This.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Those are speed holes. They make the car go faster.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: What kind of cars?


It's a bird... it's a plane.. no, it's a PT Cruiser.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"9400 block"

Uh.. so am I.  This must have happened due north of my home.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were some way to test the speeds of multiple vehicles at the same time to determine this sort of thing.  I guess the world will never know which car is faster.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article says he wasn't in custody but a bail was set for $1M. I think it helps if they have the suspect first for bail to, you know, work.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tracy Chapman - Fast Car (Official Music Video)
Youtube AIOAlaACuv4
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: What kind of cars?


Being that it was North St. Louis County..Probably an old City of Wellston Police Cruiser Vs. a beat up
Honda Accord that had been tuned to the point it sounded like a weed eater..
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: What kind of cars?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
January1at4:41PM ·
Four people, including two teen girls, were hit by stray bullets on New Year's Eve in St. Louis, as police responded to more than 700 reports of gunshots citywide.

And I don't think that includes the county.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: "9400 block"

Uh.. so am I.  This must have happened due north of my home.


If you are passing by can you find out what type of cars they were.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: What kind of cars?


A '95 Civic with a blown head gasket vs. a Dodge Stratus.
 
powhound
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mindlock: Sin_City_Superhero: What kind of cars?

A '95 Civic with a blown head gasket vs. a Dodge Stratus.


I have my money on the 1993 Prius
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well they are going to be up for sale soon.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Sin_City_Superhero: What kind of cars?

It's a bird... it's a plane.. no, it's a PT Cruiser.

[Fark user image 425x318]


Could be most any car really. Not many are faster than a speeding bullet.
 
