 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Insurance exec might have some insight into the worker shortage   (thecentersquare.com) divider line
18
    More: Awkward, Death, death rate, highest death rates, insurance company OneAmerica, company's CEO Scott Davison, COVID-19 deaths, Insurance, huge numbers  
•       •       •

867 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Jan 2022 at 12:05 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"The number of hospitalizations in the state is now higher than before the COVID-19 vaccine was introduced a year ago "

I wish they hadn't phrased it that way -- I suspect we're going to see this "fact" a lot in the next few months.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That picture is the ER near me in Pinellas.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The insurance companies are the true victims.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "...Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic," he said. "So 40% is just unheard of..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ghoulish as it may seem, this bodes well for those who remain alive. Higher wages and a better standard of living for anyone switching jobs.

It's a silver lining to this dark cloud.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pretty soon its going to be time for enforcing a "no jab, no policy" rule for quite a few classes of insurance coverage. I guess you could still buy some scammy overpriced MAGA brand life insurance, financially backed by NFT and cryptocurrency holdings.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If only there was something companies could do to entice workers to come work for them.....
 
Podna
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Ghoulish as it may seem, this bodes well for those who remain alive. Higher wages and a better standard of living for anyone switching jobs.

It's a silver lining to this dark cloud.


They'll just h1b some indians in and pay them 25% of what they pay Americans
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Color me surprised. The aspect of public health just does not exist in this country, always chronically underfunded like Bangladesh and Egypt.

Between unaffordable private healthcare, cheap while heavily subsidized high fructose corn products and a culture built on cars;  I'm not surprised.

A 45% obese population was bound to reduce the working age workforce eventually without severe governmental interventions in many different sectors of this country..
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's a lot of dead people.

At least they can still vote.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder if more young people will sign up for policies, given the pandemic anxieties.  People who may have not thought about life insurance before might be more inclined now that it's shown they are somewhat less "invincible"

Seems a larger pool of insured might help prevent premium price explosions.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Pretty soon its going to be time for enforcing a "no jab, no policy" rule for quite a few classes of insurance coverage. I guess you could still buy some scammy overpriced MAGA brand life insurance, financially backed by NFT and cryptocurrency holdings.


Most life insurance policies don't pay out if you commit suicide. They can simply add a "suicide by dying unvaxxed" clause in there.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Ghoulish as it may seem, this bodes well for those who remain alive. Higher wages and a better standard of living for anyone switching jobs.

It's a silver lining to this dark cloud.


At least three people I know in my office have left our company recently, two in our engineering department. And really, it might be the smart move. Desperate employers will pay more for needed staff (due to retirement/Covid reasons). Companies won't want to pay their employees more because inflation cost for supply chain issues (my company is heavily impacted by this).
Employees are feeling the pinch due to high inflation (mainly food and fuel). I'm worried when interest rates start to rise.

Personally, I know the pain of inflation since one small company I worked for didn't give me a raise after 5 years of working with them. Cost of living went up 20% in those years, so I felt they had cut my salary 20%. That's when I found another job and got paid way more.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: That's a lot of dead people.

At least they can still vote.


Uh-huh-huh, Ted Kennedy killed a chick. Got any Skylab humor?
 
wxboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If only there was something companies could do to entice workers to come work for them.....


It's going to take quite the benefits package to entice dead people to return to work.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's impossible. I was told the omnicorn variant was less harmful to kids than a common cold. Faux Nooz wouldn't lie to me would it?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lemme know when the death rate hits 100%.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.