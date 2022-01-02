 Skip to content
(TMZ)   The latest thing white people are complaining about? *checks notes* *coughs* Talking about Asian food while Asian   (tmz.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How dare there be multiple traditions for the New Year, other than the Southern Mating call?* I mean don't these people understand that it's a black or white issue? Who has time to keep track of what other people do?




*"Ah'aam soooooo drunk..."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now I want Chinese food.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your Honor, I'm confused....

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"If a white person talked about what white people ate on New Year's Day, they would be fired."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think 99 percent of these "Concerns" are simply trolling having LOL...for incidental waddabout crap they pickup on.
Liberals should learn the Conservative "Shut off Switch" most radio conservatives used in about 3 seconds.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: I think 99 percent of these "Concerns" are simply trolling having LOL...for incidental waddabout crap they pickup on.
Liberals should learn the Conservative "Shut off Switch" most radio conservatives used in about 3 seconds.


That, or they're racists.

I find it easy to avoid or ignore most bs, it helps if you do other things besides be online


/ reading is FUNdemental
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: I think 99 percent of these "Concerns" are simply trolling having LOL... for incidental waddabout crap they pickup on.
Liberals should learn the Conservative "Shut off Switch" most radio conservatives used in about 3 seconds.


Yeah!! Those scamps!!! They are just so full of jokes!!! Don't you get it?? It's a freaking JOKE you Lib!!!
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lindalouwho:
That, or they're racists.
I find it easy to avoid or ignore most bs, it helps if you do other things besides be online

/ reading is FUNdemental

sp?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Billy Liar: lindalouwho:
That, or they're racists.
I find it easy to avoid or ignore most bs, it helps if you do other things besides be online

/ reading is FUNdemental

sp?


I've been messing around trying out glide typing. It works except when it doesn't.

Heh it's a little refreshing to be able to blame something other than autocorrect.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: a white anchor plugging food that they/white people liked to eat on NYD, specifically, would be considered offensive

Fark user imageView Full Size


There is no universal white people food. White is the 'invisible default,' the cultural absence of racialization. The vast majority of American 'caucasians' wouldn't be caught dead a native dish from the Caucasus region.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncle Roger Review GORDON RAMSAY Fried Rice
Youtube FrUfwpaNNIM
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But... but...  Oh, hell...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just posting to say I was here.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ruined my enjoyment of obscure South Korean muckbang videos subby.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People like her don't deserve the delicious food immigrants make.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhhhhhhh. I feel so ashamed and embarrassed to be white.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the proper response is "that sounds fun, where can I get some by me so I can try something new?"


There's so many different types of food, try some of them.
 
Josbone26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an ankle!
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds triggered. She needs to retreat to her safe spaces of Fox News and OANN.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real Americans eat tamales for New Year's (and Navidad)
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
YOU BEEN HERE FOUR HOUR

YOU GO HOME NOW
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This is an outrage
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: "If a white person talked about what white people ate on New Year's Day, they would be fired."
[Fark user image 850x504]


If a Southern person talked about what Southern people eat on New Year's Day, nobody would have a problem with it.

If a resident of Maine talked about what residents of Maine eat on New Year's Day, nobody would have a problem with it.

If an Irish-American talked about what the Irish eat on New Year's Day, nobody would have a problem with it.

Not that I expect a Karen to understand the difference.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

optikeye: I think 99 percent of these "Concerns" are simply trolling having LOL...for incidental waddabout crap they pickup on.
Liberals should learn the Conservative "Shut off Switch" most radio conservatives used in about 3 seconds.


being ironically racist for the lols is still just you being racist.
 
algman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Northern: You ruined my enjoyment of obscure South Korean muckbang videos subby.


TIL mukbang.


I really do need to spend more time browsing the categories on pornhub.
 
susler
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is one of the things wrong with us.  One asshole complained about something dumb that in her twisted head was offensive and there's a news story about it and people (myself included) wasting time talking about it.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wait until they find out that in Asia , they just call it food ..
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

optikeye: I think 99 percent of these "Concerns" are simply trolling having LOL...for incidental waddabout crap they pickup on.
Liberals should learn the Conservative "Shut off Switch" most radio conservatives used in about 3 seconds.


They're not trolling. Where the fark you been these last six years? Holy shiat.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Went for chinese hot pot on Boxing Day (which is a holiday here in Canada) with my BIL and our wives. I've never tried it before, but it's pretty close to Korean BBQ how you prep the food yourself. Not quite as good as Korean BBQ, but pretty damn good.
 
buster_v
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who the fark cares? One dumb racist calls the station to make some dumb racist complaint.  This is not a news story.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

susler: This is one of the things wrong with us.  One asshole complained about something dumb that in her twisted head was offensive and there's a news story about it and people (myself included) wasting time talking about it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

buster_v: Who the fark cares? One dumb racist calls the station to make some dumb racist complaint.  This is not a news story.


See above post.
 
aperson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

replacementcool: optikeye: I think 99 percent of these "Concerns" are simply trolling having LOL...for incidental waddabout crap they pickup on.
Liberals should learn the Conservative "Shut off Switch" most radio conservatives used in about 3 seconds.

being ironically racist for the lols is still just you being racist.


The point isn't that being ironically racist isn't racist.  The point is that people who are ironically racist are just trying to make people angry on purpose. So when you react to them, you just encourage it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: a white anchor plugging food that they/white people liked to eat on NYD, specifically, would be considered offensive

[Fark user image 440x680]

There is no universal white people food. White is the 'invisible default,' the cultural absence of racialization. The vast majority of American 'caucasians' wouldn't be caught dead a native dish from the Caucasus region.


Thanks, Rome, for completely destroying all ethnic groups and tribalism in western Europe.

I'm surprised that Hispanic people still use the name since it was created by Rome and forced on Iberians.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

buster_v: Who the fark cares? One dumb racist calls the station to make some dumb racist complaint.  This is not a news story.


It is in that that someone cleared this woman's call. Someone knew it was going to be exactly what it was on the air, and figured that their website would reap some hits because of it. The news isn't looking for truth or relevance, but just chasing after those likes and hits, and the less effort that they have to put into it, the better.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: She sounds triggered. She needs to retreat to her safe spaces of Fox News and OANN.


If you're on a station in St. Louis, you're still a few jumps away from getting hired on a cable network.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

aperson: replacementcool: optikeye: I think 99 percent of these "Concerns" are simply trolling having LOL...for incidental waddabout crap they pickup on.
Liberals should learn the Conservative "Shut off Switch" most radio conservatives used in about 3 seconds.

being ironically racist for the lols is still just you being racist.

The point isn't that being ironically racist isn't racist.  The point is that people who are ironically racist are just trying to make people angry on purpose. So when you react to them, you just encourage it.


ah, in that case people should totally just let racism go unchecked because racists like.... being racist?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: it was created by Rome and forced on Iberians.


We prefer to be called People of the Books.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And I ate pirohi, mushroom soup and fish for Christmas Eve dinner.  Most Poles do.


//that sounds like I'm bragging... because I am.

//we had homemade Potato, Cheese and Sauerkraut pirohi

// Recipe available upon request.
 
p51d007
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I haven't had dumplings in a long time. I should get some.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Didn't the first "white" people in North America, the Pilgrims, steal their food from the indigenous people?
 
Mr. Magi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hell, I'm as saltine American as it gets and still had soba noodles on New Year's Day.
Teriyaki pork loin and stir-fry weren't bad either.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No one is stopping the viewer from enjoying her supper of Mayo, Ranch Dressing, and Wonder Bread.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mr. Magi: Hell, I'm as saltine American as it gets and still had soba noodles on New Year's Day.
Teriyaki pork loin and stir-fry weren't bad either.


A Christmas Story reminded white people everywhere that you don't necessarily need to cook on christmas.
 
austerity101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, white Southerners act like black eyed peas and cornbread is like some kind of universal New Year's tradition nationwide. It absolutely isn't, and stop assuming your culture is the only culture, assholes.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gopher321: Uhhhhhhhh. I feel so ashamed and embarrassed to be white.


Thanks, CRT!
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: optikeye: I think 99 percent of these "Concerns" are simply trolling having LOL...for incidental waddabout crap they pickup on.
Liberals should learn the Conservative "Shut off Switch" most radio conservatives used in about 3 seconds.

That, or they're racists.I find it easy to avoid or ignore most bs, it helps if you do other things besides be online
/ reading is FUNdemental


Smart Farker. Hell, I have to bow out of Fark for periods of time and Fark isn't a particularly BP-heightening site.


This is where it helps to have privilege. I can afford to mute the politics when they are getting to me.
 
drtgb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Many years ago, I made fondue for New Tears Eve. At the time, I told the family, with no historic backing to my claim, that fondue was always enjoyed on New Years Eve in Switzerland.

It was a huge hit with everyone. I have made it now for twenty +years because it is now a great family New Years Eve tradition.

Fondue is fun.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aperson: replacementcool: optikeye: I think 99 percent of these "Concerns" are simply trolling having LOL...for incidental waddabout crap they pickup on.
Liberals should learn the Conservative "Shut off Switch" most radio conservatives used in about 3 seconds.

being ironically racist for the lols is still just you being racist.

The point isn't that being ironically racist isn't racist.  The point is that people who are ironically racist are just trying to make people angry on purpose. So when you react to them, you just encourage it.


I thought being ironically racist was when you say something racist, and then get called on it.
 
