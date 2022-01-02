 Skip to content
 
CDC looks to revise misguided guidance
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I figured they just did the change for the convenience of football, college and pros.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Center for Disease Confusion am I right?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck even finding a test. I lucked into one slot on Friday - all the other sites were booked through Jan 6-7th at the earliest.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Good luck even finding a test. I lucked into one slot on Friday - all the other sites were booked through Jan 6-7th at the earliest.


Why are you getting a test? Do you feel ill? Are you not vaccinated.
I just don't get all these people in car lines getting tested.
What am I missing?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: OdradekRex: Good luck even finding a test. I lucked into one slot on Friday - all the other sites were booked through Jan 6-7th at the earliest.

Why are you getting a test? Do you feel ill? Are you not vaccinated.
I just don't get all these people in car lines getting tested.
What am I missing?


You're missing how many people have caught this variant. Most people getting tested have been exposed or are sick. It's the responsible thing to do so you can isolate.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: solokumba: OdradekRex: Good luck even finding a test. I lucked into one slot on Friday - all the other sites were booked through Jan 6-7th at the earliest.

Why are you getting a test? Do you feel ill? Are you not vaccinated.
I just don't get all these people in car lines getting tested.
What am I missing?

You're missing how many people have caught this variant. Most people getting tested have been exposed or are sick. It's the responsible thing to do so you can isolate.


It seems odd that only 4 to 5 people out of 100 tested get a positive diagnosis.
Yet there are lines of cars at testing facilities. I was at a medical appointment 2 weeks ago and there must have been 8 walk-ins wanting a test. It was a two-hour wait, so they all left. There was free testing at the college, but the line was two miles long.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

solokumba: lindalouwho: solokumba: OdradekRex: Good luck even finding a test. I lucked into one slot on Friday - all the other sites were booked through Jan 6-7th at the earliest.

Why are you getting a test? Do you feel ill? Are you not vaccinated.
I just don't get all these people in car lines getting tested.
What am I missing?

You're missing how many people have caught this variant. Most people getting tested have been exposed or are sick. It's the responsible thing to do so you can isolate.

It seems odd that only 4 to 5 people out of 100 tested get a positive diagnosis.
Yet there are lines of cars at testing facilities. I was at a medical appointment 2 weeks ago and there must have been 8 walk-ins wanting a test. It was a two-hour wait, so they all left. There was free testing at the college, but the line was two miles long.


If you were around someone who tested positive, there's nothing you can do besides get tested. Unless you just isolate each and every time. Ain't nobody want to do that. And plenty of people have kids under 5 or immunocompromised people at home.


I don't understand why this is a sticking point for you.

I got it around Thanksgiving (vaxxed and booster was the end of September), but at the time the self-administered tests were still readily available in drugstores. I bought 4 because I needed to know when I was negative to see if I could make already scheduled appointments. Those tests are not available in many places now, hence the lines.


/ farked my digestive system up good, because I already lack a colon
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

solokumba: Center for Disease Confusion am I right?


This is pretty much par for the course for them. Declare something, then declare the opposite sometime later. They need a PR person who has press events every day and outlines what the hell they're thinking, because they change their minds to often for people to keep up.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: solokumba: lindalouwho: solokumba: OdradekRex: Good luck even finding a test. I lucked into one slot on Friday - all the other sites were booked through Jan 6-7th at the earliest.

Why are you getting a test? Do you feel ill? Are you not vaccinated.
I just don't get all these people in car lines getting tested.
What am I missing?

You're missing how many people have caught this variant. Most people getting tested have been exposed or are sick. It's the responsible thing to do so you can isolate.

It seems odd that only 4 to 5 people out of 100 tested get a positive diagnosis.
Yet there are lines of cars at testing facilities. I was at a medical appointment 2 weeks ago and there must have been 8 walk-ins wanting a test. It was a two-hour wait, so they all left. There was free testing at the college, but the line was two miles long.

If you were around someone who tested positive, there's nothing you can do besides get tested. Unless you just isolate each and every time. Ain't nobody want to do that. And plenty of people have kids under 5 or immunocompromised people at home.

I don't understand why this is a sticking point for you.
I got it around Thanksgiving (vaxxed and booster was the end of September), but at the time the self-administered tests were still readily available in drugstores. I bought 4 because I needed to know when I was negative to see if I could make already scheduled appointments. Those tests are not available in many places now, hence the lines.

/ farked my digestive system up good, because I already lack a colon


I guess it's a sticking point because I see lines of people wanting tests, but free vaccination sites are practically empty. I work in healthcare. There were people wanting tests before the holidays so they could go on a cruise or fly to another country. Did they have vaccination records? NOPE.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

solokumba: Why are you getting a test? Do you feel ill? Are you not vaccinated.
I just don't get all these people in car lines getting tested.
What am I missing?


Since its clear that Omicron can be caught and passed by someone who is asymptomatic / vaccinated / boosted the guidance was for people getting together at family/social gatherings to test before they meet up so they can isolate rather than unknowningly infect relatives who may or may not have a similar level of protection. About 85% of the American adult public has had one shot. That's enough to realize that at a large gathering the odds are someone isn't boosted. I'm vaxxed and boosted but I spent 5-8 minutes outside in close contact around someone last Tuesday who tested positive on Thursday. So I will seek out a test tomorrow.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

solokumba: I guess it's a sticking point because I see lines of people wanting tests, but free vaccination sites are practically empty.


At my local pharmacy vaccines are readily available. Tests not so much. My guess is that people who haven't gotten around to getting vaccinated realize that even getting a vax 2-3 days before meeting family for Xmas wasn't going to cut it. Maybe they didn't want any potential side effects before traveling. A lot of people are not good at personal long-range disease hygiene. I've met a few of them who didn't bother to get vaxxed until a relative or friend died of Delta. They just kept putting it off until "LATER."
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Somacandra: solokumba: Why are you getting a test? Do you feel ill? Are you not vaccinated.
I just don't get all these people in car lines getting tested.
What am I missing?

Since its clear that Omicron can be caught and passed by someone who is asymptomatic / vaccinated / boosted the guidance was for people getting together at family/social gatherings to test before they meet up so they can isolate rather than unknowningly infect relatives who may or may not have a similar level of protection. About 85% of the American adult public has had one shot. That's enough to realize that at a large gathering the odds are someone isn't boosted. I'm vaxxed and boosted but I spent 5-8 minutes outside in close contact around someone last Tuesday who tested positive on Thursday. So I will seek out a test tomorrow.


Have you been quarantined since Thursday? Were you wearing a mask? Were they wearing a mask?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes because I want the CDC to change their position based on backlash.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Those poor, poor lemmings who defended this asshatteiry must really feel like noobs now.
 
