(Daily Mail) Police break up illegal frakking operation in Barcelona after 50 drillers cause a gusher
16
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spanish daily El Mundo said a local raised the alarm after two people tried to enter his house wrongly thinking it was the orgy venue.

c.tenor.comView Full Size


Life imitates art once again...
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hit the lights.


So the owner of the wrong house dropped the dime on them.


Dick.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Officers discovered more than 50 people had breached local Covid restrictions by turning up at the property in LIica d'Amunt near Barcelona for the sex party (stock image of Spanish police)


Why no stock image of a Spanish orgy?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Frakking?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Because it was organized by bunch of Americans who hired hookers.

Helpful pic of average American tourists:


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Damm.  I knew this would be early in the thread but I didn't think it would be the opener.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Though I've never been to Spain..I kinda like the music..I hear the ladies are insane there, and they sure now how to use it...
 
Oysterman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Earlier the same week French police had dispersed 100 people gathered for a warehouse orgy in Paris because it broke coronavirus rules.

There are a lot of orgies going on, why am I never invited? Not that I would go, it would just be nice to included.
 
cefm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Warehouse orgies. Stay classy, Barcelona.
 
EsqueletoAtheist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
50 people? Pft! Amateurs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I've seen the crowd that typically shows up for orgies, be thankful they showed restraint.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EsqueletoAtheist: 50 people? Pft! Amateurs.[Fark user image image 425x425]


Zygote was the Oats Studio short that got to me the most. That thing was unsettling as fark.


Second most was the cooking show where the dude is eating hair sushi.
 
