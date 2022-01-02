 Skip to content
A man died after being pushed into an oncoming train, along with 5 other people tied to the track, as the pusher learns the limits of hypothetical thought experiments gone terribly awry
25
    Sad, English-language films, Death, Old Town station, white male, identity of the victim, southbound trolley, Train station, upper body  
1270 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2022 at 9:05 PM



Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
'Authorities are still searching for the suspect who fled on foot after the attack"


dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Anyone know the whereabouts of Jack Mort?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
His train-ing is now complete.
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is one of my big fears. In subway stations I move away from the track as quickly as possible and only approach once the train has stopped. I never understood people who stand inches from the edge while the train comes in.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The suspect is described by police as a thin, light-skinned male, 5-feet-7-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall. He was dressed in black clothes, police added.

Slenderman. He's baa-aack!
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 828x718]


Put the whole thing in Plato's Cave and now we're talking.
 
austerity101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is so senseless and horrible.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Luckily Michael found a solution for the Trolley problem:

mononymous
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 828x718]


One must imagine Sisyphus happy in his work.  He was making Union wages. Who cares if the boulder gets where it's going, as long as you get paid.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Summoner101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
phishrace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
See, this is why the only train I'll get on is a BART train. If you get drunk at an A's game and fall onto the tracks, they'll pull your ass off the tracks.


BART worker rescues man from path of oncoming train
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
SEE HOW DANGEROUS PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION IS?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I used to work in public transportation, including commuter trains.  Those pedestrian/train side-strikes are pretty gruesome.  The victim is spun around by the strike, spraying blood and organs onto the ground, platform, and anyone standing nearby.  When the emergency response team is en route to the scene, those with previous experience will swing by a fast-food restaurant and pick up a large bag of French fries.  The fries are scattered on the ground, so seagulls and other scavenging birds will be distracted from the remains.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: The fries are scattered on the ground, so seagulls and other scavenging birds will be distracted from the remains.


I thought you were going to say "so the birds clean up what we miss"
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mentat: mjjt: [Fark user image 828x718]

Put the whole thing in Plato's Cave and now we're talking.


mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Miss Stein: The fries are scattered on the ground, so seagulls and other scavenging birds will be distracted from the remains.

I thought you were going to say "so the birds clean up what we miss"


We'll take out time getting there, so the birds will have cleaned up the small stuff.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Miss Stein: The fries are scattered on the ground, so seagulls and other scavenging birds will be distracted from the remains.

I thought you were going to say "so the birds clean up what we miss"


Same here
 
Watubi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lsherm: This is one of my big fears. In subway stations I move away from the track as quickly as possible and only approach once the train has stopped. I never understood people who stand inches from the edge while the train comes in.


You know, it's adulterers that constantly worry about their spouses cheating.  If you fear being pushed onto rail tracks, perhaps it's because you feel the urge to be the perpetrator
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Watubi: Lsherm: This is one of my big fears. In subway stations I move away from the track as quickly as possible and only approach once the train has stopped. I never understood people who stand inches from the edge while the train comes in.

You know, it's adulterers that constantly worry about their spouses cheating.  If you fear being pushed onto rail tracks, perhaps it's because you feel the urge to be the perpetrator


i can vouch that some people afraid of heights are worried not about falling, but a sudden irresistible urge to jump.

Summoner101: [utilitarianism.com image 850x637]


is... that a toilet plunger?

i hope the poor guy never knew what hit him, seriously.
 
