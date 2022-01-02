 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   No worries; just a deep dive as we circle back to the new normal. Wait, what? Asking for a friend   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size

Fair enough. Time to worry.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I totally agree. Moving on...
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say No Worries an awful lot for someone who has multiple worries.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll keep saying "no worries", its appropriate for situations as long as it isn't abused


/Runs
 
Snort
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This thread is problematic.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: I say No Worries an awful lot for someone who has multiple worries.


Yeah. I find I use this a lot.




It doesn't bother me, I think it conveys "you didn't even have to say thanks for this" better than "you're welcome'
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can we add "in a minute" to the list?  All my gen Z interns use that to mean "in a while."


It really tangles my onions.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's all good.
 
gaspode
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good luck getting Kiwis to stop saying 'no worries'

Or 'Sweet as'
Or 'Yeah Nah'
Or 'aw yeah'
Or 'choice'
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Out of an abundance of caution, could we reach out to experts? I don't want to miss out on a game changer.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: yanceylebeef: I say No Worries an awful lot for someone who has multiple worries.

Yeah. I find I use this a lot.


It doesn't bother me, I think it conveys "you didn't even have to say thanks for this" better than "you're welcome'


"Of course" is what I use as a substitute.
 
genner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That being said, I really don't care. Do you?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: yanceylebeef: I say No Worries an awful lot for someone who has multiple worries.

Yeah. I find I use this a lot.

It doesn't bother me, I think it conveys "you didn't even have to say thanks for this" better than "you're welcome'


That use is fine, I'm all for that.  What worries me are the people that use, "No worries" when it's obviously past time to farking worry

/if you hear, "No worries" from a person with a lighter in one hand, and a fuse in the other - you should have started worrying some time ago
//personal experience
///he didn't lose the finger - there was some question before the surgery
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My aussie friend in elementary school got me stuck on it, a kiwi in High school reinforced it, you can pry no worries from my cold dead hands.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This list is the bees' knees. It's the cat's pajamas.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: That being said, I really don't care. Do you?


I could care less.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At the end of the day... maybe just don't speak.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, fark that. "No worries" is a positive spin on "no problem," great in places where "you're welcome" doesn't fit (because you weren't explicitly thanked or offered an apology, but given a grateful or apologetic response.)
 
genner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wiredroach: This list is the bees' knees. It's the cat's pajamas.


It's just a regular list with regular knees.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bobby McFerrin - Don't Worry Be Happy「slowed & reverb」
Youtube 8RIWcb9PRZc
 
replacementcool
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gaspode: Good luck getting Kiwis to stop saying 'no worries'

Or 'Sweet as'
Or 'Yeah Nah'
Or 'aw yeah'
Or 'choice'


am a kiwi and i am without worries.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As long as 'purple monkey dishwasher' is safe, I'm not worried.
 
Peki
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, no, that list was, like, half my vocabulary.
 
jimjays
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Dustin_00: That being said, I really don't care. Do you?

I could care less.


I hate that one, because it's entirely different than what they're trying to convey.

Some would say you hear it "all the time." But you don't! Usually, people are saying other things entirely unelated. If they are related, they sometimes know to say frequently, commonly, every day, something like that.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For some reason people on Twitter writing "That's it.  That's the Tweet." irritates me to no end.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm fine with "no worries."

Now if we could just do something about people who think "poignant" means "pertinent" or "pointed" or "perfect"...
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So what am I supposed to tell someone when they don't realize they're on mute?
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: yanceylebeef: I say No Worries an awful lot for someone who has multiple worries.

Yeah. I find I use this a lot.


It doesn't bother me, I think it conveys "you didn't even have to say thanks for this" better than "you're welcome'


I also like it better because "you're welcome" implies that you're welcome to ask for something else. Some people are welcome, some most certainly are not...
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I say it a lot, a blame my aussie friends who said it non stop for years, I got used to it.  I don't say mate, though.

I've picked up y'all now that I am in the south too

/No worries y'all.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image image 425x317]


I know.  That's exactly what I think of whenever someone says that.


And I work with one young lady who uses it all the time.


/she also says "ell-oh-ell"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What about "no wiener"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had a boss who used "circle back" all the time. He was an ass, so it quickly became our way of mocking him. I had no worries once he got fired.
 
austerity101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm pretty over "You hate/love to see it" and "rest in power." The first one just feels entirely unnecessary for ant reason, and the second one feels like it's in the same category as saying you're X "years young."
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: That being said, I really don't care. Do you?


It is what it is.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cool beans, Subby.
 
austerity101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's right. For ant reason.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And what's the deal with the word issue? Before the 90's an issue was the latest weekly periodical and you would issue uniforms to new Army recruits. When did it become a problem? "I have and issue with  the way you handled that". Who the fark started that shiat?  STOP IT!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If he dies, he dies.

/ What?
// I use that all the time in the office.
/// It's a rough gig.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: And what's the deal with the word issue? Before the 90's an issue was the latest weekly periodical and you would issue uniforms to new Army recruits. When did it become a problem? "I have and issue with  the way you handled that". Who the fark started that shiat?  STOP IT!


..."issue" doesn't mean "problem," though. It's supposed to refer to an unsettled matter or detail - a loose end.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pretty strong words for people who think Lake Superior is a state.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: I say No Worries an awful lot for someone who has multiple worries.


I  picked that phrase up after I spent a month in Australia. Everyone says it there.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, I do tend to defer to Lake Superior State University when it comes to usage.
 
alicechaos
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Groovy
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: My aussie friend in elementary school got me stuck on it, a kiwi in High school reinforced it, you can pry no worries from my cold dead hands.


This, it's a phrase as common as "g'day" in Australia and other countries, nothing wrong with borrowing it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm still going to append every sentence with "in bed."  The more horrific, the better.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Whatever.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I'm fine with "no worries."

Now if we could just do something about people who think "poignant" means "pertinent" or "pointed" or "perfect"...


Or think "apropos" means "appropriate."
 
