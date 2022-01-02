 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Oh, Deer   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    White-tailed deer, Deer, Mule deer, whitetail deer look, Elk, Hunting, Capreolinae, Infection  
posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2022 at 5:35 PM



beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dammit, I knew I shouldn't have invited all those does in for NYE.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deer lord.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Dammit, I knew I shouldn't have invited all those does in for NYE.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Fauci. Now you are going after Bambi???
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deer = forest/suburbs rats

Rats + bubonic plague = deer + covid
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katie98_KT: Deer = forest/suburbs ratsRats + bubonic plague = deer + covid


💀
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
antivax buckbros are the worst
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yet, even the deer are more willing to get the vaccine than Republicans.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 284x178]


This should be a gif
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I never liked him much, anyway. Never understood Brewers fans' fascination with him.

Glorified slow-pitch softball player. Hit one big homer in 1987. The rest of the time, "pioneered" the three-true-outcomes approach of hitting .190 with 25 homers and 30 RBI because he always struck out with men on base.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Dammit, I knew I shouldn't have invited all those does in for NYE.


Bros before does
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Vanilla ISIS is right about corona being funny, it sure seems to jump species like a bioweapon.
We heard of tigers and house cats getting it last year.

That brings to question: why republicans would be intentionally spreading what they believe to be a bioweapon made by America's enemies?
Then again, we have congressional Republicans spreading Russian propaganda on Covid19
 
morg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think this story keeps getting posted because the mods don't know the plural of deer so they think it's a new deer each time.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh, I loved that show.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's in the sewage.
 
ansius
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's one of the reasons why overpopulation drives pandemics - because people start to live closer to and hunt and eat wildlife that are potential reservoirs for viruses that are dangerous to us.
 
Valter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dear Deer - Kate Micucci
Youtube EOUEjiE6-Hk
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Scientists swabbed the nostrils of white-tailed deer in Ohio

Mamas, don't let your babies grow up to be deer-swabbers.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
North American deer are going to be the new asian bat.  A reservoir for endless coronavirus mutations and close human contact.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
America's Funniest Home videos ( OH DEER )
Youtube mXNK63VzNRs
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [YouTube video: America's Funniest Home videos ( OH DEER )]


I remember when this first aired, and I was young enough that it cracked me up. It's still funny.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder if deer stains will continue to be transmissible to humans, or if we'll have a different kind of cervid covid.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*strains
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I wonder if deer stains will continue to be transmissible to humans, or if we'll have a different kind of cervid covid.


If they team up with ravens, rooks, crows and magpies they could produce cervid/corvid Covid.


/Then spread it in their biatchin' cars.

//Watch out for the cervid/corvid Covid Corvettes.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Luckily, this is easy to sort out.  It'll only cost a few bucks.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nocturnal road accidents, carriers of Lyme and now Covid, who destroy gardens and natural habitats?
What's not to love
 
tasteme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This disease has cost many bucks, but also a lot of doe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
