(CNN)   "When there is a party where alcohol, drugs, and assault rifles are present, it is a recipe for disaster"   (cnn.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seem local culture encourages it although in subtle ways


Fark user imageView Full Size


Really and it sounds tasty
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think what they needed was a lot more good guys with guns.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I think what they needed was a lot more good guys with guns.


No

More good guns with drugs
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guns and alcohol in Mississippi, is a grim reaper party.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I miss the good old days of sex, drugs, and rock and roll. Can we have that instead of assault rifles? And as far as alcohol, just beer for the good old boys in the south.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Picklehead: I miss the good old days of sex, drugs, and rock and roll. Can we have that instead of assault rifles? And as far as alcohol, just beer for the good old boys in the south.


I remember those. And for all the parties I've been to, I don't recall a gun at any of them. No wonder I'm so boring (alive).
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They died doing what they loved.  Drinking, drugging, and shooting.  Besides, they were just gonna die from Covid anyhow.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fatal incident at the celebration in Gulfport happened just minutes before the end of 2021


That goes on last year's stats.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: They died doing what they loved.  Drinking, drugging, and shooting.

media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft you never partied in Ohio.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've been to an "alcohol and guns" party, but when guests arrived, the host a) took away their car keys and b) locked up their guns.

Everyone drank and partied all night, then slept it off in a big slumber party. When we got up the next day, guns were out and shooting in the back 40 had commenced.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Deer camp. Fish camp. Hell, the entire South.
 
genner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean if you have all three in the same room, someone is going to bring up politics and kill the mood.
 
lurkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Three people are dead and four more injured after a shooting at a
Mississippi New Year's Eve party"

That's all they needed to say.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Being armed while drunk or high ought to be at least as much of a crime as driving while being drunk or high.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

offacue: They died doing what they loved.  Drinking, drugging, and shooting.  Besides, they were just gonna die from Covid anyhow.


Hank Williams III - Smoke & Wine
Youtube fG16w9IJrbo
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No arrests have been made nor will there be any.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
'I didn't mean to kill nobody ... I just meant to shoot the sonofabiatch in the head. Him dying was between him and the Lord.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not sure how the alcohol and drugs play into this clusterfark.

Just don't blame the guns by themselves or suggest that fewer guns might be a good thing.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Conversely, were this a CNN party, it would be no guns, no booze: mostly kids. And a few producers.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I give it another 20 minutes.
 
