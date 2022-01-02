 Skip to content
(CNN)   2022 is just getting started   (cnn.com) divider line
39
•       •       •

39 Comments
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.gq.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The roof didn't collapse. They tore the roof off the sucker, as they told you they would.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rock Master Scott & the Dynamic Three - The Roof Is On Fire
Youtube -Vv_LwwwpmU
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The  Ghost of Desmond Tutu strikes again!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have a new pope!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Authorities have named Marinus van der Lubbe as person of interest"
 
meathome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some body didn't want to get back to work.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, subby!  Name one bad thing that ever came about as a result of a national parliament building burning!


Well...?  Ich warte!
 
Romans 7 19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arson trifecta complete??
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's just been revoked
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ha ha...you fools! Didn't you realize that it wasn't 2022? It was 2020-2 Electric Boogaloo!
 
MWShannon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did its citizens storm it because they didn't like the outcome of the election?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jbc: The roof didn't collapse. They tore the roof off the sucker, as they told you they would.


i.imgur.comView Full Size

Give Up The Funk (Tear The Roof Off The Sucker)
Youtube BXk3LBV4EuA
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That diabetic cult congresswoman from georgia was kicked off of twitter, so we do have some nice things
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, it's several octaves below freezing outside and I'm down to my last 6oz or so of bourbon so... oh wait, I have beer and cannabis.

Yeah, we all good.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CCNP
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Chris Donnelly being sought for questioning https://www.youtube.com/w​atch?v=tlE5yK​4l34o
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And some guy tried to burn down the Grand Lodge of Ireland.  This was a very arsony weekend.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't care. Betty died.

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The ghost of Winnie Mandela necktied the building
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I see it as a rebirth.  South Africa gets a Parliament that no longer sits under a roof erected by Apartheid.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
a sprinkler system "did not work as it was supposed to"

The article is a little light on details. For us laymen, how are sprinkler systems supposed to work in this situation?
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: a sprinkler system "did not work as it was supposed to"

The article is a little light on details. For us laymen, how are sprinkler systems supposed to work in this situation?


Fire hot. Water cold.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: a sprinkler system "did not work as it was supposed to"

The article is a little light on details. For us laymen, how are sprinkler systems supposed to work in this situation?


Instead of water or fire suppressant, it sprayed out liquefied paraffin wax.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Attendees chanted that no water was required, as they preferred to let the inferno consume the roof.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not American. Doesn't count
 
lurkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why is everything so flammable? (inflammable?)
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Too many people gettin' loose, gettin' down on the roof.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lurkey: Why is everything so flammable? (inflammable?)


Inflammable means flammable?
Youtube Q8mD2hsxrhQ
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Brynden Rivers: Ketchuponsteak: a sprinkler system "did not work as it was supposed to"

The article is a little light on details. For us laymen, how are sprinkler systems supposed to work in this situation?

Fire hot. Water cold.


Water replaced with Everclear.  Would recommend for parties, not emergencies.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skybird659: Don't care. Betty died.

[i.kinja-img.com image 850x478]


That was a parting shot from 2021. This is the "Don't Look Up" year.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I blame the Jews!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Not American. Doesn't count


Fark user imageView Full Size

phillip morris has you covered.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Ha ha...you fools! Didn't you realize that it wasn't 2022? It was 2020-2 Electric Boogaloo!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
