(Austin Statesman)   Apparently, the Longhorn football team isn't the only dumpster fire in Austin   (statesman.com) divider line
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's automobiles burning in California, and dumpsters in Texas.

Sounds about right.
 
Magnus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jeez.  Austin was one of my career destination cities.  What happened to you, Austin?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Magnus: Jeez.  Austin was one of my career destination cities.  What happened to you, Austin?


They went full San Francisco. You never go full Frisco
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm traditional but I think dumpster fires are better on Halloween. It lends a post-apocolyptic lighting to the evening.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This made it to main? Weird.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Magnus: Jeez.  Austin was one of my career destination cities.  What happened to you, Austin?


Subby here & a longtime Austin resident of 21 years.


Here's what's happened.


The city expanded too quickly with too many jobs that didn't support a middle class. Admittedly, it's fantastic if you're in the tech sector, but if you aren't? You're increasingly SOL if you want to buy a house or anything that even remotely resembles a middle class lifestyle. People are being pushed out of the city completely either because they cannot afford it or because the property taxes have forced people to sell off because their income doesn't pay enough for the taxes. No one cared when this was happening on the east side that was mostly minorities. People have taken notice when places like Brentwood in north Austin fell victim to this phenomenon.


As a result, certain areas of the city have become more violent, and it's not just the usual places that most know to stay out of. The neighboring town of Pflugerville is averaging one murder every 10 days since Halloween & has seen a barrage of SWAT standoffs as well.


My employers have declared my job fully remote so I'm in discussion to move to RI this summer which is my closer to my family. Between the bounties on pregnant women, Ted Cruz & ATX becoming an increasingly unviable place to live, it's time to move on for better or for worse.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That is just flagrantly not right!

..It's not like it was 2020!
 
genner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So a group of dumpster fires is called a rash?
 
