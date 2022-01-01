 Skip to content
(CNN)   Who dat? Boo Dat
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if being on the registry doesn't really change predatory behavior.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woody Herman - Who's Dat Up Dere
Youtube WRWmZYSdV1s
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the suspects arrested was a Tier 3 sex offender

Am I supposed to know what that means? I don't ponder the classification system for sex offenders much.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teenagers are endangered now? I thought they were just vulnerable.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Endangered teenagers?  They seem plentiful around here.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"One of the suspects arrested was a Tier 3 sex offender...."


I had no idea there different tiers for that shiat.


"...who was wanted for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in an abandoned home in New Orleans"


OK, yeah, pull the plug on that asshole.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"that"
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If the people involved are repeat offenders, why the fark are they not still in prison?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Teenagers are endangered now? I thought they were just vulnerable.

[Fark user image 425x113]


Probably not a good idea to call teenage girls "birds" anymore.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Endangered teenagers?  They seem plentiful around here.


totally came here to say that. Maybe they breed faster in Northern climates, because I can't really go out at all with encountering at least one.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Russ1642: Teenagers are endangered now? I thought they were just vulnerable.

[Fark user image 425x113]

Probably not a good idea to call teenage girls "birds" anymore.


it's broads, now.
 
chewd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: One of the suspects arrested was a Tier 3 sex offender

Am I supposed to know what that means? I don't ponder the classification system for sex offenders much.


One more tier & he can run for office on the GOP ticket.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice juxtaposition...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Snort: It's almost as if being on the registry doesn't really change predatory behavior.


Especially if you put too many people on it and under staff departments.

/

On a side note departments want extra money for each new request.  Which i think is disgusting.  But. It is in fact a thing
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: If the people involved are repeat offenders, why the fark are they not still in prison?


Because we over use prison.  Stop wanting everyone to do jail time and there will be space and money to hold people that should be killed but we can't/won't  kill.


But no we like jailing for every stupid thing under the farking sun like idiots because vengeance and God or some shiat.



Fact is we should ticket most b.s.

House arrest the rest.

And kill people like this pos.

But we're too stupid to see how this would be better for everyone
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Snort: It's almost as if being on the registry doesn't really change predatory behavior.


It's not meant to.

Sex offenders are high risk to offend again.

Having them registered and knowing where they are makes it easier to find and arrest them.
 
