(CNN)   Devastation marches through Georgia. This is not a repeat from 1864   (cnn.com)
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was barely 20 miles away from one of these and it was a sunny day outside. No idea this storm was spinning nearby. Very strange. Most tornadoes in Georgia are associated with heavy storm fronts that you can't miss. I saw a tornado warning on TV and thought the program must be some sort of pre-recorded video.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's God punishing Georgia for not helping TFG steal the election.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tornado warning sirens went off last night as rotation was detected west of Huntsville near Decatur. Local TV stations kept their meteorologists on camera into the night, advising where their radar showed possible tornadoes. We came out OK.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tens of dollars of damage reported.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Tornado warning sirens went off last night as rotation was detected west of Huntsville near Decatur. Local TV stations kept their meteorologists on camera into the night, advising where their radar showed possible tornadoes. We came out OK.


They don't have sirens anymore here...in "Shelby Co, AL" they abandoned them .....which is fine by me as one was literally inches away from my property line and 50 yards from my house...and they'd test it EVERY FARKEN MONTH AT 10 AM on the days I was trying to sleep in.  It's abandoned...no more sirens.

Now, I'm just wondering the legality of taking a chain saw to the pole and harvesting the battery backup and parts.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Climate change nods in Sherman
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Are the tanks ok?
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Almost like Red states have done something to piss God off.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't go back to Rockdale
It's wasted every year
 
MBZ321
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nope, nothing to do with climate change whatsoever!

/Let's see what fun 2022 brings
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The end of this song popped into my head. It's a Pavement tribute to REM. 
Pavement- Unseen Power of The Picket Fence
Youtube FbbQQYyqG74
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have to admit it was weird as hell. There were tornadoes on either side of Atlanta about 25 miles, the one in Covington there was nothing on the radar you couldn't see any rain or anything. I didn't believe it was actually happening I thought it must have been a misprint
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm a bit north of GA and tonight's forecast has been getting more dire by the day.  Started with a dusting of snow.  Then up to an inch.  Then an inch or two.  Now it's 6-10 inches.  If these trends continue...
 
