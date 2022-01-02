 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Prince Andrew finds himself in a can   (metro.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Awkward, Law, Duke of York, Prince Andrew, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Monarch, Jury, royal sources, George VI of the United Kingdom  
•       •       •

760 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2022 at 1:36 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His defense has reached the "dog ate my homework" stage where all kinds of things would completely and immediately exonerate him if only the paperwork could be found or the witnesses remembered him. He has been incredibly [sic] unlucky with the evidence.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He'll be put out to pasture with a monthly allowance and a staff of twenty-five or so.

He'll have more time to work on his true calling of becoming a high-school gymnastics coach.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HugeMistake: His defense has reached the "dog ate my homework" stage where all kinds of things would completely and immediately exonerate him if only the paperwork could be found or the witnesses remembered him. He has been incredibly [sic] unlucky with the evidence.


He's spent his entire life never been told no. Guilty or not he's too arrogant to listen to lawyers and do what they suggest. His TV interview was a disaster. If he can't provide medical records proving he can't sweat he should never have made that claim. And refusing to cooperate just makes people more determined to get him. He's a rich white guy. At least pretend to be contrite and cooperative and a deal could have been done.

The guys an idiot.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good to know the chronic sexual assault of minors is less of a transgression for a royal than marrying a non-white foreigner.
 
Xai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh the grand old duke of York, he abused ten thousand women....
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: He'll be put out to pasture with a monthly allowance and a staff of twenty-five or so.

He'll have more time to work on his true calling of becoming a high-school gymnastics coach.


Yeah, he'd effectively be on castle arrest. While not legally restricted he probably wouldn't be invited to the big official events. Sounds like heaven to me, but to a royal, being cast out and humiliated must suck.


That said, it's nowhere near justice, and he should rot in a cell in the Tower off London.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: HugeMistake: His defense has reached the "dog ate my homework" stage where all kinds of things would completely and immediately exonerate him if only the paperwork could be found or the witnesses remembered him. He has been incredibly [sic] unlucky with the evidence.

He's spent his entire life never been told no. Guilty or not he's too arrogant to listen to lawyers and do what they suggest. His TV interview was a disaster. If he can't provide medical records proving he can't sweat he should never have made that claim. And refusing to cooperate just makes people more determined to get him. He's a rich white guy. At least pretend to be contrite and cooperative and a deal could have been done.

The guys an idiot.


Idiot ... royal, tomayto ... tomahto
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"You can't make him resign like you would a normal person"

Seems like you've pointed out a fundamental (and already obvious) accountability problem with aristocracy.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is his refrigerator running?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't sweat it, Andrew. Well, if you're not guilty of being a colossally abusive entitled ba$tard that is...
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"May lose his title".  Hmm, I really hope that's a weird British euphemism for "will be hung by his balls from Buckingham Palace".

/ I mean if you call fries "chips", anything can mean anything
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My face when informed that the champagne bidet had been disconnected & replaced with 10-ply "bog wipe" - with nary a servant to do the paperwork.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Is his refrigerator running?


99% of America's poor have refrigerators. He wouldn't stoop to such a level.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sure he'll face huge consequences like "still being rich", " remaining out of jail" and "still able to have 18 year old hookers ordered in for him".
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: He'll be put out to pasture with a monthly allowance and a staff of twenty-five or so.

He'll have more time to work on his true calling of becoming a high-school gymnastics coach.


Or Senator from Ohio.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: HugeMistake: His defense has reached the "dog ate my homework" stage where all kinds of things would completely and immediately exonerate him if only the paperwork could be found or the witnesses remembered him. He has been incredibly [sic] unlucky with the evidence.

He's spent his entire life never been told no. Guilty or not he's too arrogant to listen to lawyers and do what they suggest. His TV interview was a disaster. If he can't provide medical records proving he can't sweat he should never have made that claim. And refusing to cooperate just makes people more determined to get him. He's a rich white guy. At least pretend to be contrite and cooperative and a deal could have been done.

The guys an idiot.


I had to look up that interview and I have to say you are correct. He's an idiot and the interview was a diaster.


BBC Prince Andrew interview - the best (WORST) bits
Youtube zw_1lF9qv_Q
 
phenn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He could lose his title.

Seriously? He should be in a wood chipper.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least he'll have Prince Albert there for company.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like William's second son already knows what title he will get.
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: His defense has reached the "dog ate my homework" stage where all kinds of things would completely and immediately exonerate him if only the paperwork could be found or the witnesses remembered him. He has been incredibly [sic] unlucky with the evidence.


His new defense appears to be that his accuser participated in grooming other underage girls so it wouldn't matter if he had sex with her because she would have been a willing participant.  Yeah, that's the ticket.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The things people get away with by being rich or white (or in this case both) are appalling. But the sad thing is, the people that will actually get punished for Epstein's abuse ring with only be the scapegoats. There's probably dozens more that will go unpunished. Maybe we can focus on those now that we know this guy's clearly a creep?
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

catmandu: Looks like William's second son already knows what title he will get.


Forgot to add, that one would normally go to Harry but he left the family so isn't getting any more titles.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: "You can't make him resign like you would a normal person"

Seems like you've pointed out a fundamental (and already obvious) accountability problem with aristocracy.


Case in Point: Duke of Windsor.


/Bermuda would make a good retirement site
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Anyone else have a feeling that this has the potential of becoming a huge deal when, and if, Ghislaine spills it all?
 
groppet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sure he won't be hurting at all and end up in a trailer park working at a gas station.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.