(CTV News)   Maybe, just maybe, you are not cut out for a life of crime   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It took a lot of police work to track down the perpetrator.

Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These are thefts or larcenies, but not robberies. Robbery is theft or larceny that is accomplished by assault or threat of assault.  I know it's pedantic, but a news agency should probably know the difference.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Virgil Starkwell has competition

Take the Money and Run
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Un voleur adolescent québécois? Sacre Merde!
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey. At least his heart is in it.
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theft while under a lockdown curfew  that has the vast majority of people at home after 10pm and the cops have power to stop anyone on the street?  You're farking duuumb dude
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Once on the scene, the police took advantage of a new layer of snow to follow the suspect's tracks and pick him up in the Montée Ménard area.

MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Petite Theft Auto
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Demetrius: These are thefts or larcenies, but not robberies. Robbery is theft or larceny that is accomplished by assault or threat of assault.  I know it's pedantic, but a news agency should probably know the difference.


Birnone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: It took a lot of police work to track down the perpetrator.

There are ways around that
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Teen would-be thief prowling after curfew arrested after 15 attempted robberies in one night

Either the headline writer or me has had a stroke.

fark, is that burnt toast?
 
jimjays
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Snow tracks will get you every time. I knew a guy in HS that got busted stealing a neighbor's snowblower. The cops followed the tracks, about 25 ft., from garage to garage.

He had a good friend that got busted breaking in the ice cream shop up the block--in the off-season when they had no money--cutting up his arm on the widow he broke to get in, and having the cops follow the blood trail to his bedroom window. Not that they needed a blood trail. His house was always the first stop when something went missing in the neighborhood. And his mother was always fully cooperative, throwing open the garage door: "This isn't ours; this isn't ours; this isn't ours..." She often made the call herself. He and his brother (just as dumb but not as heinous) threw a lot of parties, but I didn't go to them. The mother was notorious for chasing a group of teens up the block, swinging a bong she was trying to beat them with.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lexx: Theft while under a lockdown curfew  that has the vast majority of people at home after 10pm and the cops have power to stop anyone on the street?  You're farking duuumb dude


15 failures, curfew violation AND he makes Fark!  Time to call it a day.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Lexx: Theft while under a lockdown curfew  that has the vast majority of people at home after 10pm and the cops have power to stop anyone on the street?  You're farking duuumb dude

15 failures, curfew violation AND he makes Fark!  Time to call it a day.


You forgot to add, "What's his fark handle"...
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
... because it seems that all the doors of the vehicles approached by the suspect were locked.

Maybe the police can require these "locking doors" on their next cruisers. Technology is moving so fast I can't keep up.
 
