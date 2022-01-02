 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: Job interviews - the good, the bad, and the surreal
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was getting ready to graduate college, I had seen an ad for a job that sounded like a good fit and tried to call about it. I never left a message because I didn't have a phone that I could be reached by.


A few weeks later after graduation and having moved into a house with some friends, I got a call on the house phone from the owner of the company very early in the morning asking if I could get across town to Denny's to meet for an interview by 7am. I was very confused, but got dressed and jumped in the car and went. When I got there a guy at a table flagged me over like he recognized me and asked me two questions- how to spell my last name and my social security number. He then told me when and where to meet the next morning to start the job.


I finally found out months later that one of my roommates had been working on the same job site and had struck up a conversation with him, found out he was looking for someone and given him my name and our number.


As far as I know, that roommate didn't know that I had already tried to get in touch with them about that same job, he just thought I'd like it and be a good fit.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was just finishing up my PhD and testing out some job prospects. There was one that was a bit of a fit except it was really for someone with far less experience than I had. However, it was local and I was asked to apply so I did. People who are just finishing their PhDs have a tendency to be a bit full of themselves, especially in their area of expertise (I was certainly no exception) but even so I thought that a few practice interviews would be a good thing.

They had about 5 hours of the day scheduled for me. 10 AM was 40 minutes with HR. Off to tour a lab. Two half hour interviews with lab people. Then an hour presentation by me. An hour for lunch at 1 PM, then two half hour interviews with some senior people followed by an hour with the hiring manager.

I get into HR about 5 minutes early after waiting in the car for about 10 minutes to not get there too early. Get shown into a room and the HR rep hands me a chemistry test.

"What's this?"  I look it over. It's a bubble test that covers some basic freshman chemistry.

"We give this to all of our applicants."

"Thanks, but no thanks. You're not looking for someone like me."  And I walked out asking them to make apologies to the hiring manager I had been in contact with.

This was before the days of cell phones being common. However, when I got back to work I found a few emails. The  first were asking what happened. A second apologized and asked me to please call at my earliest convenience. And then there was an apology from the HR person who said they made a mistake and confused the job I was applying for for a different job.

I wound up agreeing to meet the hiring manager that night for drinks and we chatted. I apologized but he claimed he understood. We both wound up agreeing that it wasn't really a job for me anyway. I already knew the guy a bit from some local meetings. And subsequently we were on very friendly terms when we would meet up at conferences. So luckily I didn't burn any bridges, got that one out of my system, and was more prepared for anything similar that would come my way in the future.

Looking back then, and still today, yes it was rather arrogant but probably the right thing to do. If you know it's not going to be a fit, end it early. Don't waste your time, don't waste their time.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I ran the Connecticut and New York offices of a regional company. We had just changed the company's name and opened a new branch due to a merger.  I was in the new branch interviewing people for a management position in another office.  One of the interviewees brought in a resume, his most recent job listing was my position in my company under its old name.

He was claiming that he was working my current job.
 
phooeypapa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Many years ago I didn't get a job because of a question on some stupid questionaire they gave applicants. One of the questions asked if you had ever accidently taken an ink pen home from work. I answered yes. Apparently I should have lied because that was a deal breaker. I was young, looking back now I laugh at the stupidity of it all. I also walked out of interviews that had a panel of interviewers. If it takes 3 or 4 people to make a hire, that's a red flag for me.
 
ingo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One of the other managers in my department held our all-time record for most surreal interview.  The interview seemed to be going pretty although the woman repeatedly rubbed at her left eye.  After about ten minutes of this she removed it and put it on his desk.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

So you just gave your name and social to a random guy in Denny's?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My boss and I are consultants to a utility company. I once interviewed with said utility company and was told the pay rate. It would have been half what they were currently paying me. Didn't get a chance to reject an offer because they didn't think I was qualified for the job. I'm still working for them as a consultant, often for the same people who had interviewed me.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I came out of college. one of those idiots, who felt my Math major was impressive, and mocked that my roommates History major was soft.  We both applied at Insurance companies.  I applied for an actuarial position, he applied for entry level management.

We compared notes after, I was all "this is what I can do for your company!"  I'm capable and organized and blah blah blah.  I'd researched the goals, and strategies of the company, and was absolutely prepared.

He just went in and bullshiatted about what a great time he'd had in college, told fun stories about getting drunk with friends, and such.  It seems that given the choice, employers would rather hire fun people.  I eventually adopted his more lighthearted approach to interviews, and did much better.

Yep, he got hired, and promoted and is now a mucky muck at a large respected insurance company.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If they ever offer you the job on the spot....that job 'bout to be some bull shiat
 
Snotnose
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Early 80s.  A friend had a job interview in Santa Barbara so we decided to make a weekend of it (we lived in San Diego).  Drove up there Thu night, her interview was Fri morning.  About 11 I'm sunning myself at the pool when she walks in with a guy in a suit.  The guy interviews me for a job then and there.  I was surprised, but it turned out they were making floating point boards for PCs using AMD's 2900 family, and I was an expert in that field.

Guy offered me a job on the spot with a nice pay bump.  Thought about it and decided to turn it down.  Mostly because I would have had to move to Santa Barbara and, if anything happened to that job, they were the only game in town.

2 years later the company went toes up.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I still remember a question from a security form that I had to fill out for a job application back in high school:

"Have you ever used any mind altering substances such as glue or paint?"

Have I ever used glue or paint?  WTF kind of question is that?

/it was to get a badge to avoid the metal detectors at the pentagon
//so I didn't get stuck behind some clueless tour group for 20 minutes
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was a senior manager at a personal computer manufacturer and a Harvard graduate wrangled an interview.  He showed up and insisted that I hire him because "I'm so much smarter than the people that you have working for you."

/Boy, was that guy dumb.
 
