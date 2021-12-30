 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Virginia teachers' union sends parents a letter saying they don't want to reopen schools due to Omicron. The 5-paragraph letter contains 20 grammar and punctuation errors, so parents and their kids grade it and send it back   (nypost.com) divider line
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Downvoted already? Lemme guess: It was in NYP so it can't be true?

How about this?

https://twitter.com/ellenfgallery/sta​t​us/1476595737408507908
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The supposed errors aren't errors. They are suggested changes.

Fark user image

1 The suggestion of add the parenthetical (AEA) immediately after the first use of Arlington Education Association and before the acronym AEA is used later in the letter is good form. However, not doing so doesn't rise to the level of an error.

2 Next, there's this complete rewrite of a perfectly correct sentence. It further changes the meaning. A dire expression is distinct from a direct expression. The editor changes the verb to express from lends. It's complete BS editing to assert that these are errors.

If you read that editing and feel it was done well, you have no clue about editing for correctness. This is the job of an editor who wishes to be the writer or wishes to control the writer. There are times that such stylistic revisions have their place. However, in this case, the fact that the editor is claiming they are correcting errors absolutely neuters such a case.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well the core audience was Republicans so I don't think spelling and grammar were at the top of the list.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Don't like the NYPost? Ha, Libs, I have Twitter links, too!


Next bring a Facebook post - maybe something from Craigslist.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Yeah, must of them are like that, but there are also some real errors as well.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Phys-ed teachers not allowed to send letters?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
edit 3rd ==> 3 (removing rd) This is simply stylistic, not an error.

excising the comma between reasonable and testing is a valid edit. First one.

Insertion of "those of" at end of paragraph 1 is stylistic and not necessary.

Insertion of "for" in opening line of paragraph 2 is good.  Second good edit.

Excision of comma and insertion of and in line 2 is stylistic, not necessary.

system wide to systemwide is a good edit  That's 3

The lunch sentence is problematic. are to "is a" and correction of risks to risk is an acceptable edit.  I count that as edits 4 and 5.

Paragraph 3, sentence 2, those are worthy suggestions but not necessary.

are ==> our typo correct is a good one. That's edit 6. (brains are weird with near homophones)

The further edits to that sentence are not error corrections.

The suggested edits to the sentence beginning APS employees are also not error corrections.

In the forth paragraph, yes to adding a comma after Meanwhile, not to excising the comma before refer. That's a 7th good edit.

The final comma excision in paragraph 4 in not needed.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

There are a few sloppy errors in there but most of the "editing" is derp.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My, this is certainly a clever bit of pwnage.
I have no doubt the progenitors of this brilliant coup will take comfort in it as the vents are crammed down their throats for the last time.
They are very intelligent.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I had a high school English teacher who would do exercises with a few paragraphs of text. They would tell us there are 20 spelling, grammar, and/or punctuation errors and we were to identify them. Several students would routinely find between 21 and 30 errors...
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I thought it was axiomatic that teachers are lousy at grammar and spelling.

[if 'axiomatic' is the word I want, which it probably isn't.]
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

You'll see I reviewed the edits for the first page. I've got it down to 7 actual required corrections.
Not of the edits on the 2nd page are needed.

I'll further note the inconsistency in deciding when to add or remove a comma. If it can be handled either way, this "editor" choose to change however it was done.

So the fark headline is false and misleading.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Editor here


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know what sickens more than anything about the last half decade in this country?
The spectacle of abominably, idiotically stupid people chuckling and clapping themselves on the back in self-congratulation of how clever they are.
Ans now these slobbering goons who think they are clever showing up the teachin' lady.
F**k the hell off.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wademh: So the fark headline is false and misleading.


Well, trolling is a art.
 
