 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   74 million more mouths to feed   (fox43.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Population, United States Census Bureau, U.S. Census Bureau, world's population, growth rate, United States Census, New Year's Day, lowest rate  
•       •       •

443 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2022 at 9:15 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite nature's best efforts to cull the herd
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could bring the numbers back in balance by sacrificing the 74 million who voted for Trump to the gods.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a lot of ramen.
 
COVID19
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Awesome!
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just let them all enter the USA and we'll take care of them.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vudukungfu: Despite nature's best efforts to cull the herd


Let's hope this wasn't natures best effort
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.