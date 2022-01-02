 Skip to content
(International Business Times)   A look at the sensible cities with vaccine requirements   (ibtimes.com) divider line
    More: PSA, New York City, Vaccine, Los Angeles, U.S. cities, Mayor of New York City, new guidelines, vaccine requirements, sports venues  
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anti-Vaxxers storm Phily.  Demand freedums and cheesesteaks with cheez-whiz in 5...4...3...2...
 
bwohlgemuth
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"A look at the cities who I feel smugly good about"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Every city in PR has had these mandates for a while. They also had the highest vaccination rates in the USA. The Reason: They don't really have a Republican party.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Every city in PR has had these mandates for a while. They also had the highest vaccination rates in the USA. The Reason: They don't really have a Republican party.


The reason they don't really have a Republican party? They're not idiots.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This has to be done.

If you are too stubborn to get it for yourself and too selfish to do it for other people, then you don't get to go out with the decent people.

This is a worldwide health emergency--we need to act like it.

No ifs, no buts, and no-nonsense.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good luck. We're all counting
on you.
 
brilett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruce the Deuce
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't forget your booster(s).
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Our whole province (Quebec) is like this.  When the border was open (2-3) weeks ago, I ventured into upstate NY. Freaked me out that people were grocery shopping with no masks.  Came home.  Border closed again.
 
