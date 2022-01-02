 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   There's passive-aggressive, and there's this (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
17
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK Karen...
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be happy if my neighbors would quit using industrial grade explosives for fireworks and firing ARs into the air..
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One of the residents who received the anonymous Christmas card that contained a disturbing printed message shared it on Reddit and complained. "


This didn't happen.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignore.  I think it's funny that some person spent time and money on that.  I'm sure it had the opposite effect.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vtimlin: Ignore.  I think it's funny that some person spent time and money on that.  I'm sure it had the opposite effect.


FUK OFF KAREN
 
Diminished First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the write used the form "neighbour" all they need to do is find the Brit.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
July and New Years there's always that one guy in the neighborhood setting off a live action Call of Duty Micheal Bay edition display that can be heard miles around where I'm at. Bad time in life to be blowing things up and risking an ER visit during a pandemic even if you are vaccinated. Oh well.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "One of the residents who received the anonymous Christmas card that contained a disturbing printed message shared it on Reddit and complained. "


This didn't happen.


Or the person who posted it sent them out.


I'm also under the impression that the best way to get Texans to be loud is to tell them to be quiet.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diminished First: Since the write used the form "neighbour" all they need to do is find the Brit.


Nah, probably some BBC-watching poser.


Oh excuse me, poseur.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being that this was Texas, nearly the gunpowder center of the universe, I suspect this went over like a turd in a punchbowl.

I have cats so I empathize with absolutely hating the noise, but this almost *must* have had the Streisand effect in the neighborhood.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "One of the residents who received the anonymous Christmas card that contained a disturbing printed message shared it on Reddit and complained. "


This didn't happen.


"Ding!" Someone please hand the gentleman a cigar.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Look we all like fireworks, but only sissies set them off before 10pm. I hereby DEMAND you set off the loudest biggest fireworks you got at 1am as it is soothing to my baby and relaxes my dogs in the middle of the night."

"We then fark you, beta cuck, I'm going to do them all at 6pm. And only snakes and sparklers! No one tells me what to do!"
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: New Rising Sun: "One of the residents who received the anonymous Christmas card that contained a disturbing printed message shared it on Reddit and complained. "


This didn't happen.

Or the person who posted it sent them out.

I'm also under the impression that the best way to get Texans to be loud is to tell them to be quiet.


ODD? In Texans? Must be something in the water.
 
daffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My apartment complex has a 10:00 quiet rule. It is a good idea, though on holidays I wouldn't complain about fireworks. I do have a big problem with jerks coming in from 10:00 till 6:00 playing music so loud, it wakes me out of a sound sleep. We have one guy that comes in about 4:00 am playing his music at peek levels, then he sits in his car for 5 to10 minutes listening to it. There is no way that's fair.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Vtimlin: Ignore.  I think it's funny that some person spent time and money on that.  I'm sure it had the opposite effect.

FUK OFF KAREN


Kinda early to be drunk
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I find the lack of NSFW content disturbing. Its the only reason I ever click those links.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The only way my dog doesn't stress about fireworks is if my music covers up the noise.

The iPod on shuffle played this as the first track of the year!

Black Sabbath - Warning
Youtube 8W6wsH5717M
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

