(WGME Portland)   Good news for Portlanders: your minimum wage is now $19.50 an hour, enough to be able to afford Trailblazer tickets   (wgme.com) divider line
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sure, I'll make more, but the prices of groceries and things in the city of Portland will grow up. So, guess what? Everything stays the same. It's just, not many people look at it that way, they just see a bigger number but everything goes up eventually" he said"


Sounds like someone's still upset about not having a balloon to use in the balloon lane.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To say nothing about the airfare from Portland, ME to Portland, OR, eh subby?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And still

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: To say nothing about the airfare from Portland, ME to Portland, OR, eh subby?


I know two people that knows what that price is :)

I used to work near Phila PA. Two coworkers were supposed to go to Portland OR. One got a ticket to Main. And was not smart enough to look at the ticket or flight time. The other one had the correct ticket but changed it to fly together with the first one. When they landed they had to find flights to get to Oregon. I think it took 3 different flights to get there. And a lot of hours.
:)
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good, this should be nationwide.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So peeps are going to make like $10 each time they list off all of the different hazy and sour IPAs that they have on tap? I'm okay with that.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Good, this should be nationwide.


Yes, with the extra money they can use towards birth control.
 
