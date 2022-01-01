 Skip to content
And now for a look at what didn't happen this week. It's not real news, it's Fark
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Facebook?

{click}

YUUUUUUUP
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Facebook?

{click}

YUUUUUUUP


Name checks out
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all like the idea of trying to pass on accurate information to Pennsyltucky and change some minds but it'd probably be easier to get them to eat their own fingers and toes.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, and the NASA one made FARK.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1201680​6

To be fair, many of us really would believe our government agencies are that dumb.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what our world has come to.

trump and his scum followers are responsible.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jmr61: This is what our world has come to.

trump and his scum followers are responsible.


FOX News went on the air in 1996.
It was happening way back when Republicans were laughing at Trump and calling him a buffoon, even before he was a reality TV show host.
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I see the rain of goats in Ballarat, CA is still being suppressed by the MSM.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rick and Morty - Opposite News [UNCENSORED]
Youtube 4q8k4PfsjHk
 
