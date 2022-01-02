 Skip to content
(Boston Globe)   If poop is a leading indicator, Boston is in for a $hiat-storm   (bostonglobe.com)
15
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Crap. I really liked having the week off and not having to go into Boston.

I spent the break avoiding crowds, not so much because I'm terrified of dying of Omicron, but because I've been kind of burned out, and I would have been really pissed if I was sick over break.

Finally got my booster Friday. Might just remote into meetings Monday to give everyone who traveled over the holidays a chance to get tested. But I work on hardware, and with people who work on hardware so I have to be on-site most days.

Looks like the odds of me catching this thing this month are high. I'll be okay, (provided I don't somehow injure myself and need to go to a barely-functioning hospital,) but this just feels stupid.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Crap. I really liked having the week off and not having to go into Boston.

I spent the break avoiding crowds, not so much because I'm terrified of dying of Omicron, but because I've been kind of burned out, and I would have been really pissed if I was sick over break.

Finally got my booster Friday. Might just remote into meetings Monday to give everyone who traveled over the holidays a chance to get tested. But I work on hardware, and with people who work on hardware so I have to be on-site most days.

Looks like the odds of me catching this thing this month are high. I'll be okay, (provided I don't somehow injure myself and need to go to a barely-functioning hospital,) but this just feels stupid.


It takes about a week after the booster before you receive the extra protection.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: It takes about a week after the booster before you receive the extra protection.


I know. Wasn't able to schedule sooner, although I probably could have showed up somewhere and waited for a walk-in. It is what it is at this point.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
poop never lies
 
mistahtom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: poop never lies


Q. What does an ape say to itself when they escape from the zoo?


A. "I flew the poop"


🤷♂
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't drink the terlet water, Bostonians. It has coronaVIRUS in it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If the healthy population of Boston is shedding virus in their poop, could I package this poop and sell it as a COVID cure?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A an assplosion of the pestilence, a true asspocalypse.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
COVID is wicked in your Southie.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: poop never lies


Patently untrue. The four years before Sleepy Joe prove it.

/Drink!
 
farkscience
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
