(Guardian)   People with social lives driving the skyrocketing case counts   (theguardian.com) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm safe!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkers safe joke incomings 3, 2, 1 ...
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was social distancing long before it was cool.

But I'm seeing very little mask use among coworkers lately.. good thing I tend to only see them at the ends of shifts, then.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bad guys.  I'll stop being so charismatic.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Farkers safe joke incomings 3, 2, 1 ...


Ok boomer.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Extroverts will be the death of us all.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Farkers safe joke incomings 3, 2, 1 ...


Is my patheticness a joke to you cool people who have friends? Enjoy your Covid, cool guy, I'm safe.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Media:  Won't someone think of all the children in hospitals due to Covid


Also media:  In the entire US the total pediatric cases averaged 334 over 7 days.  Not per hospital, that's 334 across the entire US.  That's not even 1 per 100 hospitals.
 
Alphax
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Media:  Won't someone think of all the children in hospitals due to Covid

Also media:  In the entire US the total pediatric cases averaged 334 over 7 days.  Not per hospital, that's 334 across the entire US.  That's not even 1 per 100 hospitals.


Where are you getting this?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Media:  Won't someone think of all the children in hospitals due to Covid
Also media:  In the entire US the total pediatric cases averaged 334 over 7 days.  Not per hospital, that's 334 across the entire US.  That's not even 1 per 100 hospitals.


What's that gotta do with the article?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alphax: BunchaRubes: Media:  Won't someone think of all the children in hospitals due to Covid

Also media:  In the entire US the total pediatric cases averaged 334 over 7 days.  Not per hospital, that's 334 across the entire US.  That's not even 1 per 100 hospitals.

Where are you getting this?


I read the f*cking article.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: BunchaRubes: Media:  Won't someone think of all the children in hospitals due to Covid
Also media:  In the entire US the total pediatric cases averaged 334 over 7 days.  Not per hospital, that's 334 across the entire US.  That's not even 1 per 100 hospitals.

What's that gotta do with the article?


The number came FROM the article, genius.


"The US seven-day average for pediatric hospitalizations increased 58%, to 334"


The number of children hospitalized due to Covid is ridiculously low. Outliers.  Not common.  Rare.
 
Alphax
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Alphax: BunchaRubes: Media:  Won't someone think of all the children in hospitals due to Covid

Also media:  In the entire US the total pediatric cases averaged 334 over 7 days.  Not per hospital, that's 334 across the entire US.  That's not even 1 per 100 hospitals.

Where are you getting this?

I read the f*cking article.


It doesn't say across the whole US.  It doesn't give any context at all.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh look, an account created 13 days ago has strong opinions about things.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 minute ago  


"During the week of Dec. 21-27, an average of 334 children 17 and under were admitted per day to hospitals with the coronavirus, a 58% increase from the week before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."


Admitted per day ≠ total in hospitals at any one time.


If the average stay is a week, you're up to 2,200.


Which remains low overall.


At the same time, hospitals hardly need more to deal with, and we are early into omicron so we should probably brace for a big increase when Christmas holiday spreading shifts to schools back in business.


But hospitalized kids can probably be reasonably expected to be rare relative to total kids who get it.
 
