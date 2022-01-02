 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 870: "Let's Get Technical".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Let's Get Technical

Description: Show us technical items that are interesting to the average person, such as a control panel, parts inside a machine, complex wiring, etc. Difficulty: try to make it unrecognizable to the average person, but a person "in the know" would understand immediately.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fischer Pneumatic Level Controller


Something something water level in a nuclear power plant.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This confirmation monitor is required by the FCC for television statons to be sure they are in compliance with this.

Ignore the background image but it is kind of appropriate.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Burner at the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, around 4am in the morning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Also Balloon Fiesta, but a lot later in the morning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Oh Fark

Something something bad day in a nuclear power plant.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


<voice="Beavis">Heh heh... heh heh...</voice>
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

French Horn Rotary Valves by Elsinore, on Flickr

The vertical hash mark shows where the valve is when it's open. The hash mark at 2 or 3 o'clock will move down when the valve key is pressed down. If the hash marks line up with the hash mark on the valve casing when the valve is opened and closed, the valve is properly in alignment. If it isn't aligned when opened, closed, or both, the horn won't play optimally.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Water Key by Elsinore, on Flickr

Fun fact: the French horn is 2/3 water. There's 9-12 feet of metal tubing, depending on the specific horn, and your hot air condenses pretty quickly as it flows through all that metal. A water key is helpful, but the condensation often collects in many of the smaller tube branches, so it's usually not the only place a horn player empties from.
 
