 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Fraud)   Florida Man charged with falsifying documents, using COVID relief funds to buy Lamborghini, Rolex; faces 132 years if convicted. Honestly, how does a plan like that fall apart?   (vladtv.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Fraud, Valesky Barosy, Identity theft, Taxation in the United States, Legal terms, LVMH, Internal Revenue Service, IRS tax forms  
•       •       •

206 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2022 at 5:50 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't understand how these people managed to get loans. I ran a side business for IT consulting and when Covid hit, I tried to get a loan so I could pay my one employee, a woman who did site visits. We billed, max, 25 grand a year.

No one would give me a loan. No one. I was told time and time again that I didn't qualify. I think the problem is that I didn't ask for millions.
 
Alphax
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Superman III 1983
Youtube JwCQHO5MxEE
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I don't understand how these people managed to get loans. I ran a side business for IT consulting and when Covid hit, I tried to get a loan so I could pay my one employee, a woman who did site visits. We billed, max, 25 grand a year.

No one would give me a loan. No one. I was told time and time again that I didn't qualify. I think the problem is that I didn't ask for millions.


I think the problem is that you used factual information when filling out the forms.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, Subby, when a man and a meth dealer love each other very much...
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Well, Subby, when a man and a meth dealer love each other very much...


Oceans's 69 just isn't the sequel everyone was hoping for
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
<p>Government:  <em>We have to loan several metric tons of "loans" to legitimate businesses. We want you to administer the program</em>. </p><p> </p><p>Banks:  <em>LOL, why would we do that</em>?</p><p> </p><p>Government:  <em>You'll get a % of all the taxpayer money you shovel out the door. All the "loans" will be forgiven, so you won't have to collect a penny</em>. </p><p> </p><p>Banks:</p><​p> </p><p> </p><p><img alt="" src="https://usrimg-425.fark.net/I/IQ/​fark_IQ2wge3-ib-0F2wfZq5JMoAFinM.jpg?A​WSAccessKeyId=HBAYEKZHGUB4NAYQBVSQ&Exp​ires=1641790800&Signature=nGZw9angXPh2​EsFian2M18TVnJ0%3D" /></p><p> </p>
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yikes

TL;DR

There was no incentive for anyone to police the program.
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
132 years? Did he lose control of his Lambo and kill 4 people?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.