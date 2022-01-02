 Skip to content
(Philly Voice)   Important information for all you mummerfarkers   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
Trik
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They should rename it to *The Covid Superspreader Parade*.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We've been spreading all the night
And some part of this day
And now returning back again
We bring the COVID gay
 
daffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mummers?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why does a city prone to harsh winter weather not wait for spring or summer to celebrate such a tradition? Is the harsh weather the thing that they are trying to chase away?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

daffy: Mummers?


Here's what the urban dictionary says about mummers:

Philadelphia tradition: grown men dress like women and bums get wacked on drugs and booze, play banjos, tubas, and flutes while running through the streets causing mayhem. The mummers are divided by brigades, fancies, comics, gays, trans, post and pre op transexuals. Mummers are known to take a full year to make thier costumes. Women are prohibited from becoming mummers. Sexual relations between the mummer men is commenplace as there judgement is often so impaired during the parade. Most mummers are Eagle fans.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: daffy: Mummers?

Here's what the urban dictionary says about mummers:Philadelphia tradition: grown men dress like women and bums get wacked on drugs and booze, play banjos, tubas, and flutes while running through the streets causing mayhem. The mummers are divided by brigades, fancies, comics, gays, trans, post and pre op transexuals. Mummers are known to take a full year to make thier costumes. Women are prohibited from becoming mummers. Sexual relations between the mummer men is commenplace as there judgement is often so impaired during the parade. Most mummers are Eagle fans.


🙄
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
