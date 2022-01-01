 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Arson reported, only 90 miles from Cuba   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
12
    More: Asinine, Sentence, Twitter, Southernmost point buoy, English-language films, Key West, Florida, Christmas, social media, Christmas tree  
•       •       •

369 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2022 at 1:20 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I am so sick of news stories that do not bother to have the visuals. Shict, even in the 1600 hundreds they had painters to do it.

https://twitter.com/keywestnan/status​/​1477307484599693314/photo/3
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ruudbob: I am so sick of news stories that do not bother to have the visuals. Shict, even in the 1600 hundreds they had painters to do it.

https://twitter.com/keywestnan/status/​1477307484599693314/photo/3


OK that date hasn't happened yet but you never know.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Just another skirmish in the Forever War on Christmas.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jerks
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People trying to ruin the best thing about Key West: That it's not on fire.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: People trying to ruin the best thing about Key West: That it's not on fire.


My last work trip before The Virus was in KW while they were setting fire to sugar cane upwind of where I was staying.  I hate that I'll remember such a cool place with that f*cking smell tied to it.

The cubanos and café con leches there kinda made up for it, though.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Assholes.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fun fact: Russia is closer to the USA than the USA is to Cuba. In Alaska the closest point is 50 miles between the two.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: Fun fact: Russia is closer to the USA than the USA is to Cuba. In Alaska the closest point is 50 miles between the two.


I read that in Sarah Palin's voice.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: cameroncrazy1984: People trying to ruin the best thing about Key West: That it's not on fire.

My last work trip before The Virus was in KW while they were setting fire to sugar cane upwind of where I was staying.  I hate that I'll remember such a cool place with that f*cking smell tied to it.

The cubanos and café con leches there kinda made up for it, though.


I visited Key West a few months after a hurricane. It smelled like the underside of a fishing pier. Awesomely beautiful area, though.
 
Electric Monk has lost his horse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cman: Fun fact: Russia is closer to the USA than the USA is to Cuba. In Alaska the closest point is 50 miles between the two.


2.4 miles.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diomede​_​Islands
https:/­/w­ww­*google*c­om/­m­aps­/[nospam-﹫-backwards]5­6*77078​4​9,-168.9077343,12.17z
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.