 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Investigators believe the incident is likely related to celebratory gunfire. "The old saying is 'what goes up gotta come down'," said Lyons   (wral.com) divider line
28
    More: Murica, Injury, New Year, Woman, Accident, The New Year, old saying, New Year's Day, Fireworks  
•       •       •

614 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Jan 2022 at 12:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We need a good guy with a gun firing down into the ground each time some one fires up into the sky. An alternative solution is a good guy guy shooting any one shooting into the sky. We only need more guns on the street!!!
 
mgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was at a customer visit about 5 years ago in Milwaukee, walking across the parking lot I see a .45 bullet point down in the parking lot.  I mentioned it to someone and they said "ya, lots of morons like to shoot upward around here, so people don't stay near here at night."

YIKES!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I told my wife last night that someone in Durham is going to die tonight due to this stupid New Year's Eve gun celebration "tradition."  She told me today that "you were right, someone did die last night due to someone shooting their gun up in the air" after she read this same WRAL article this afternoon. I was not aware until she told me about it.

/ A woman did die in Durham in 12/31/2020 due to someone shooting their gun up in the air.
// I'm sure someone will die in Durham again in 12/31/2022 for the same reason.
/// Not subby.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At age 11, Blair was celebrating the holiday with family and friends as she had since age two, but suddenly collapsed when four revelers nearby discharged a firearm and a bullet fatally struck Blair.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy crap, Darwin really knows how to read the green.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...And just before 1 a.m. New Year's Day a woman was grazed by a bullet after a shooting in the 1800 block of Cheek Road..."

As Farkers, I think we all know precisely where the poor victim was struck.  Article writer Aaron gets props for not using what limited space he had left to titilate WRAL.com readers as if it were their personal erotica site.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, FAFO
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am actually surprised at how few gunshots I heard last night. Come to think of it, I don't think I heard many fireworks either.

Weird. Maybe COVID got all the knuckleheads last year.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's all this I hear about celebrity gunfire?  I hate celebrity gunfire.  Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Britney?  Always with their guns a' blazin'

It's terrible.  Oh, wait...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Never mind.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Holy crap, Darwin really knows how to read the green.


Nah. The Darwin Awards are for people who slab themselves through idiocy.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun owners have their rights and the flu kills more people than stray bullets anyway
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: What's all this I hear about celebrity gunfire?  I hate celebrity gunfire.  Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Britney?  Always with their guns a' blazin'

It's terrible.  Oh, wait...

[Fark user image 201x251]

/Never mind.


Right actress, wrong character. Gilda's "Emily Litella" did that shtick, not "Roseanne Roseannadanna ".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many people die every day because someone dropped a penny off of a tall building? That woman may well have died from a gunshot wound but the "shooting into the air" aspect of this story reeks of bullshiat.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do responsible gun owners just fire their guns into the sky?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Or, FAFO


Only in this case it should be FA // FO.

Someoned did indeed FA but it was someone else, totally obliviously, who FO.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
More like Derpham.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How many people die every day because someone dropped a penny off of a tall building? That woman may well have died from a gunshot wound but the "shooting into the air" aspect of this story reeks of bullshiat.


Oh, you sweet summer child.  (finally using that expression ;)

I don't know about elsewheres, but many cities in Arizona warn citizens to stay indoors around midnight.  And they issue these warnings not because of bullshiat dropping from the sky.
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do not fire guns in the air to celebrate anything. But if for whatever reason you have a need to do this at least go buy some farking blanks.
 
jackandwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: What's all this I hear about celebrity gunfire?  I hate celebrity gunfire.  Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Britney?  Always with their guns a' blazin'

It's terrible.  Oh, wait...

[Fark user image image 201x251]

/Never mind.


I suppose you don't like the clinking of glasses or raucous laughter either.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
someone dies every farking year and these dipshiats keep farking shooting because they don't read the news or understand physics anyway
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sgygus: fragMasterFlash: How many people die every day because someone dropped a penny off of a tall building? That woman may well have died from a gunshot wound but the "shooting into the air" aspect of this story reeks of bullshiat.

Oh, you sweet summer child.  (finally using that expression ;)

I don't know about elsewheres, but many cities in Arizona warn citizens to stay indoors around midnight.  And they issue these warnings not because of bullshiat dropping from the sky.


So people in AZ can't shoot straight? Thanks for letting me know.

/eight grams of lead needs more than gravity to accelerate it to a lethal force
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Your country sounds like a farking nightmare.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Sgygus: fragMasterFlash: How many people die every day because someone dropped a penny off of a tall building? That woman may well have died from a gunshot wound but the "shooting into the air" aspect of this story reeks of bullshiat.

Oh, you sweet summer child.  (finally using that expression ;)

I don't know about elsewheres, but many cities in Arizona warn citizens to stay indoors around midnight.  And they issue these warnings not because of bullshiat dropping from the sky.

So people in AZ can't shoot straight? Thanks for letting me know.

/eight grams of lead needs more than gravity to accelerate it to a lethal force


You're wrong.  Bullets do not get back to muzzle speed, but they get up to 90m/s, which is enough to cause some serious damage, including death.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What goes up must come down
Spinnin' wheel, got to go round
Talkin' 'bout your troubles, it's a cryin' sin
Ride a painted pony, let the spinnin' wheel spin
 
jerryskid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All nra members drop their pants and rub one out whenever they hear of this sort of thing. They know guns are made to kill and when someone is killed by one, they all get to masturbate.

It's the closest thing anyone of those vile, fascist sacks of shiat will ever get to heaven.

Every nra member is 100% responsible for every innocent killed by a gun in the US. They are all mass murderers.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jerryskid: All nra members drop their pants and rub one out whenever they hear of this sort of thing. They know guns are made to kill and when someone is killed by one, they all get to masturbate.

It's the closest thing anyone of those vile, fascist sacks of shiat will ever get to heaven.

Every nra member is 100% responsible for every innocent killed by a gun in the US. They are all mass murderers.


Your father was a great guy.

However, you are misinformed.   Not every NRA member lives in Massachusetts.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dave2042: fragMasterFlash: Sgygus: fragMasterFlash: How many people die every day because someone dropped a penny off of a tall building? That woman may well have died from a gunshot wound but the "shooting into the air" aspect of this story reeks of bullshiat.

Oh, you sweet summer child.  (finally using that expression ;)

I don't know about elsewheres, but many cities in Arizona warn citizens to stay indoors around midnight.  And they issue these warnings not because of bullshiat dropping from the sky.

So people in AZ can't shoot straight? Thanks for letting me know.

/eight grams of lead needs more than gravity to accelerate it to a lethal force

You're wrong.  Bullets do not get back to muzzle speed, but they get up to 90m/s, which is enough to cause some serious damage, including death.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Celebr​atory_gunfire


90m/s? So that 8 gram bullet would have the same kinetic energy as a 160 pound person standing next to you who suddenly tackled you. I suppose having that much energy concentrated into something as small as a 9mm slug could be problematic. I stand corrected, but still skeptical.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.