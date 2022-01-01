 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Americans do not have a monopoly on bad behavior aboard aircraft   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"As we're waiting, cops swarm the plane, like in business class, and then I looked back and I could see they were going down the biggest part of the plane. And so everyone is shocked and all of a sudden, all the flight attendants get into formation. It was like a Beyonce video."

Quote of the day.

/ I nearly choked on a rice cracker laughing at that.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Compared to passengers on Jetstar (aka "the Bogan Express"), Americans are among the most suave and sophisticated clientele any business could hope for.

/BA flights to Ibiza could probably give Jetstar a run for their money.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Russians, red staters, what's the difference?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Got nothing on soccer hooligans.
 
Peki
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
*before clicking*

"Wait, Canada? They're polite."

*after clicking, before reading*

"Oh, Calgary. That makes sense."

*reading*

"Wait. Russians? In Calgary?! The fark?"
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Peki: *before clicking*
"Wait, Canada? They're polite."
*after clicking, before reading*
"Oh, Calgary. That makes sense."
*reading*
"Wait. Russians? In Calgary?! The fark?"


The Russians were in Calgary for the World Junior Hockey Tournament. Tournament was cancelled about the third day of competition due to Covid-18 outbreaks on several teams including the USA.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was expecting Brits.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: "As we're waiting, cops swarm the plane, like in business class, and then I looked back and I could see they were going down the biggest part of the plane. And so everyone is shocked and all of a sudden, all the flight attendants get into formation. It was like a Beyonce video."

Quote of the day.

/ I nearly choked on a rice cracker laughing at that.


I'd watch that.  Seems like a good candidate for a Hold On parody.  Flight attendant walking down the aisle breaking things, smashing iphones, yanking up masks, flanked by people from coach popping of champagne and dancing in the spray as the FA follows the cops escorting a passenger off the plane.  More breaking/throwing things after them, like their luggage.  Instead of dudes doing wheelies on ATVs you've got dudes doing wheelies on people movers or baggage trains.
 
