 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Paul's Memory Bank brings back the music and for 2 hours turns the clock back 50 years to 1972. Then for the 3rd hour we find if Clark....er....Superman and Jimmy Olsen survive their plunge off the Metropolis Bridge. It starts at 8PM ET   (live365.com) divider line
3
    More: Live  
•       •       •

37 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2022 at 7:30 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least for this week we're still running just the Live365 link.

https://live365.com/station/Radio-for​-​Humans-a61089

The link will go live probably about 15 minutes before showtime.

The Superman shows are from the 1st week of 1946 with Parts 20 to 23 of the 25 parter "Looking for Kryptonite"
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Only 4 Superman shows this week because they didn't have one on New Year's Day 1946
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.