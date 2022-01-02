 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Tram it, not again   (abcnews.go.com)
7
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a Sandia Peak tram might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Very weird timeline. They had been stranded since 9pm, but it wasn't decided to call for help until shortly before 3am?

One passenger said on social media she had been stranded since 9 p.m. Friday.

New Mexico Search and Rescue was notified of the stranded passengers shortly before 3 a.m
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, does that mean they have to push the tram a lot?

bestanimations.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: Very weird timeline. They had been stranded since 9pm, but it wasn't decided to call for help until shortly before 3am?

One passenger said on social media she had been stranded since 9 p.m. Friday.

New Mexico Search and Rescue was notified of the stranded passengers shortly before 3 a.m


9:15 PM *radio crackles* yeah we got Mike trying to restart the motor. Not sure what's going on. Should get you down in about an hour
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tram it, Janet!
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Walker: Very weird timeline. They had been stranded since 9pm, but it wasn't decided to call for help until shortly before 3am?

One passenger said on social media she had been stranded since 9 p.m. Friday.

New Mexico Search and Rescue was notified of the stranded passengers shortly before 3 a.m

9:15 PM *radio crackles* yeah we got Mike trying to restart the motor. Not sure what's going on. Should get you down in about an hour


Yeah, I think there was a bit of the tram company trying to get this figured out. Eventually they relented and called in NM S&R.

It's a shame this is news, it was on the local news in Boston. Taking that tram up the mountain is fun. You get to the top and there's a restaurant where you can look over the city. Go for dinner during the right time of year and you can see the sunset from there. Sunset over a vast desert, then as it gets dark you're treated to the city lights down below.

There are also trails where you can find edges of the peak to look out from.

It's a pretty cool thing that I never appreciated when I lived there. It wasn't until I went back to visit that I realized how cool it was.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Could have been much, much worse. They could have shut down the whole thing before hand, but those people would just have complained and demanded to see the manager instead of learning a valuable lesson.
 
