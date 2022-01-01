 Skip to content
 
(Big E Radio)   At 10:30 PM ET, Noise Factor is having a Red Eye Party and you're invited. It's a big helping of feel good favorites to get you through or to keep the party going including Slayer, Kittie, Orange Goblin, Unida, Super Heavy Goat Ass, and more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Message for Kerr ... er ... Kenny, yeah Kenny


The chair is against the wall

John has a long mustache

The dufus is back in the house

Wounds my heart with monotonous languor
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Message for Kerr ... er ... Kenny, yeah Kenny

The chair is against the wall
John has a long mustache
The dufus is back in the house
Wounds my heart with monotonous languor


Nice.

Thanks for submitting the thread last week. I really appreciate that. I was at the in-laws all day long and well into the night.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No problem, we've got your back ... even if we're trying to put a knife into it when the opportunity arises...

/and happy new year to all the assorted regulars & anyone else who happens to wander in here tonight
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


Happy New Year!!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some Free The Cynics before my show!
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Party Hard and Cowboys from Hell... Good start!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Party Hard and Cowboys from Hell... Good start!


Thanks my friend!
 
