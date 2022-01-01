 Skip to content
 
(NBC San Diego)   Arsonist sets 22 cars on fire as he gets closer to finding subby's   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
16
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
One of the fires was in the condo complex next to mine.

/subby
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Arsonist sets 22 cars on fire as he gets closer to finding subby's


Police suspect someone named ... Tesla.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE FRENCH HAVE INVADED!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Elon Musk. He's going around burning cars at condo complexes because then he can upload photos to twitter and say "See?! Conventional cars can catch fire too!!!!"

/Seriously though, fark the guy who's doing this. I don't care what his problem is.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus.  That's a little too close to home.

I'm glad my condo has its own garage.

/pasadena
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were any of them Pintos? They might have just exploded on their own.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Were any of them Pintos? They might have just exploded on their own.


Why would a horse explode on its own?

<i kid>
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude lighting fires and filming it and wanking to it.  Don't let him wank to your sexy burning car, subby.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a wired fire trifecta
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: This is a wired fire trifecta


Weird
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: One of the fires was in the condo complex next to mine.

/subby


I'm waiting for the psycho to hit the condos in PQ next to the firehouse and the cop station.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Has to be the work of eco terrorist organizations like Earth Liberation Front and The Sierra Club.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Dude lighting fires and filming it and wanking to it.  Don't let him wank to your sexy burning car, subby.


If that's his fetish, the internet can help.  There are rules.

/embiggens
//i recommend an aloe vera based lubricant
 
wxboy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Frizbone: Has to be the work of eco terrorist organizations like Earth Liberation Front and The Sierra Club.


I thought they usually went after new cars, like at dealerships.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bughunter: Nana's Vibrator: Dude lighting fires and filming it and wanking to it.  Don't let him wank to your sexy burning car, subby.

If that's his fetish, the internet can help.  There are rules.

[Fark user image image 346x216]

/embiggens
//i recommend an aloe vera based lubricant


careful now


