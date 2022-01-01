 Skip to content
(Vancouver Sun)   Canadians now reliant on US Doctors for cancer diagnosis   (vancouversun.com) divider line
13
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Popovici's going into medical school next fall - she's been accepted by several schools but hasn't chosen one yet - and had spent some time helping out in an oncology ward, so she was familiar with what cancers like Hamilton's look like.

This is like your friend that took one psychology class and keeps trying to diagnose everyone, except with competence and a happy ending.

Psychology majors, give it a farking break.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome story
 
zerkalo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And then she played "Lady of Spain" on the organ. Or am I confusing Kraken threads?
 
GodComplex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Popovici's going into medical school next fall - she's been accepted by several schools but hasn't chosen one yet - and had spent some time helping out in an oncology ward, so she was familiar with what cancers like Hamilton's look like.

This is like your friend that took one psychology class and keeps trying to diagnose everyone, except with competence and a happy ending.

Psychology majors, give it a farking break.


You're obviously distraught due to the separation anxiety brought about by your mother's precious moment collection and the effect it had on your father's libido, leading to your frotteurism obsession. You should talk to someone about that.
 
COVID19
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just like when some TLC Flip or Flop viewer spotted cancer on the guy on TV and contacted the network.. or something.

// UPGRADE YOUR MASKS, GET THE VAX
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zerkalo: And then she played "Lady of Spain" on the organ. Or am I confusing Kraken threads?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Popovici's going into medical school next fall - she's been accepted by several schools but hasn't chosen one yet - and had spent some time helping out in an oncology ward, so she was familiar with what cancers like Hamilton's look like.

This is like your friend that took one psychology class and keeps trying to diagnose everyone, except with competence and a happy ending.

Psychology majors, give it a farking break.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Poster1212
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Obviously this Canadian doesnt share the same bed with his wife. Like she couldnt notice it?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I recently had a mole on my head checked out at the urging of friends and relatives, so I'm getting a kick.

/ it was nothing
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Lsherm: Popovici's going into medical school next fall - she's been accepted by several schools but hasn't chosen one yet - and had spent some time helping out in an oncology ward, so she was familiar with what cancers like Hamilton's look like.

This is like your friend that took one psychology class and keeps trying to diagnose everyone, except with competence and a happy ending.

Psychology majors, give it a farking break.

You're obviously distraught due to the separation anxiety brought about by your mother's precious moment collection and the effect it had on your father's libido, leading to your frotteurism obsession. You should talk to someone about that.


I didn't finish my undergraduate degree until I was in my  40's because I dropped out in my 20's, and the certainty of a 19 year-old with one psychology class about my situation irritated me to no end when I went back to school. Almost all of them blamed my mother, like I couldn't possibly be responsible for my own farkups.

For the record, I love my mother and my father, they both did an amazing job raising me. I just took longer to grow up than most people, and that's all on me. I'm adulting now, and I'm happy.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
GodComplex:

You're obviously distraught due to the separation anxiety brought about by your mother's precious moment collection and the effect it had on your father's libido, leading to your frotteurism obsession. You should talk to someone about that.

Name checks out
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Poster1212: Obviously this Canadian doesnt share the same bed with his wife. Like she couldnt notice it?


After a while, do married people even see each other? Like, "really look at each other", man?

Dinner time. Hamburger Helper and the thousand yard stare. Breakfast. Comatoast.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bullshiat.
 
