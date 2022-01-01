 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   The media is really looking hard for any kind of positive results from 2021   (aljazeera.com) divider line
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most positive thing about 2021 is that it's over ..
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump was deposed and vaccines saved lives.


2021 was a turnaround from the brink of 2020.


This year will be better.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikalmd: The most positive thing about 2021 is that it's over ..


I had a pretty good sandwich one day back in August.

That was the highlight as far as im concerned.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Over
Youtube uV8a0-cXzNs
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of European horseshiat is this? Burning thousands of cars to get their New Years jollies off?


Christ ... and I thought America was stupid.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can think of one good thing is that tumpy didn't become president for life
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can't believe this is the first time I'm hearing about this. Also, WTF?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Trump was deposed and vaccines saved lives.
2021 was a turnaround from the brink of 2020.
This year will be better.


So I hop in here and quickly read something simple, reasoned and intelligent.


I would like to thank whoever gifted me the Bizarro Fark subscription.
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I can't believe this is the first time I'm hearing about this. Also, WTF?


me too. Weird.

Like, not productive in any way other than being an asshole.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Salmon: The Dog Ate My Homework: I can't believe this is the first time I'm hearing about this. Also, WTF?

me too. Weird.

Like, not productive in any way other than being an asshole.


That pretty much describes everything French to a "t".
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
2020

2020 won

2020 too
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WTP 2: 2020

2020 won

2020 too


2020 first blood, part two


Then, the best of the series:


2020 THREE, rise of the machines
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Plenty of positive in 2021. Mostly COVID test results.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tdyak: WTP 2: 2020

2020 won

2020 too

2020 first blood, part two
Then, the best of the series:
2020 THREE, rise of the machines


My favorite will be 20 Fast 20 Furious.
 
