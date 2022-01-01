 Skip to content
(NPR)   Omicron appears to be spreading so quickly because it's infecting fully vaccinated+boosted people who may never feel sick, and has half the incubation period. So unvaccinated people are well and truly farked   (npr.org) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shame the Feds don't have the guts to tell the fully immunized to get out and mingle with as many Repugs as they can, for one final time.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now is the winter of our discount tent:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/expe​r​ts-warn-omicron-blizzard-disrupt-us-ne​xt-month-2021-12-30/

"We are going to see the number of cases in this country rise so dramatically, we are going to have a hard time keeping everyday life operating," Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, told MSNBC.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This would be fine if it weren't for the U5s, and older kids with parents who refuse to allow them the protection of a vaccine. No baby or kid deserves to struggle to breathe, despite being born to idiots.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
... but if its a mild illness, are they TRULY farked?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

E.S.Q.: ... but if its a mild illness, are they TRULY farked?


as long as they can avoid long covid symptoms too...

they can keep rolling the dice afaik, idgaf.  they can all have covid parties and see who gets a mild case for all I care.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My numbers are made up, but if it's half as severe but 4 times more infectious, well, lot o' people are going to die, and lots o' people are going to be long haulers.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My only question is how long until anti-vaxxers spin this to claim that vaccinated people are the problem.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: My only question is how long until anti-vaxxers spin this to claim that vaccinated people are the problem.


Early Decemberish.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

E.S.Q.: ... but if its a mild illness, are they TRULY farked?


The link above says that it seems to be a milder illness, but then also says that hospitalizations are way up and have more than tripled in Louisiana, and that Maryland, Ohio and Washington, D.C., also saw record hospitalizations as overall U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose 27%.

Rising hospitalizations as healthcare workers are sidelined with their own COVID-19 infections is also concerning, as are fewer effective therapeutics, Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious disease expert at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN.
A rise in in hospitalization of children across the United States has also fueled concerns.

So while it might be just another cold to the fully vaccinated, it isn't the case for everyone.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: My numbers are made up, but if it's half as severe but 4 times more infectious, well, lot o' people are going to die, and lots o' people are going to be long haulers.


If I had even a drop of optimism left for the future of this country, I would say that the number of long haulers with lifetime medical needs and the inability to work full time will finally push us into universal health care and much better support for the disabled.

I wish I had a drop of optimism. But I don't.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

E.S.Q.: ... but if its a mild illness, are they TRULY farked?


It's milder than Delta. That doesn't mean "chicken soup and Price is Right reruns" mild. It's still sending people to the hospital even though they're somewhat more likely to survive the experience.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Three Crooked Squirrels: My numbers are made up, but if it's half as severe but 4 times more infectious, well, lot o' people are going to die, and lots o' people are going to be long haulers.

If I had even a drop of optimism left for the future of this country, I would say that the number of long haulers with lifetime medical needs and the inability to work full time will finally push us into universal health care and much better support for the disabled.

I wish I had a drop of optimism. But I don't.


It's more likely that a fascist government will cut off all support to those people because they're a drain on the economy.

ushmm.orgView Full Size

https://www.ushmm.org/collections/bib​l​iography/people-with-disabilities
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And I guess I am going to have to put off my heart attack because the local hospital is full.

/farking anti-vaxxers
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So if I felt like my allergies were acting up back in early December does that mean I've already had it and simply didn't notice?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, this can sort itself out soon enough then. Florida and Texas...your move next, gonna demand that vaccinated people stay away from the Lunatic Fringe, to protect them?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark it, I'll wear a mask the rest of my life.

I tried to get a second booster shot and CVS cock-blocked me because it hasn't been six months since the last one.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So unvaccinated people are well and truly farked.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/I mean I obvi don't want my brother to die, but he made his choice and unfortunately there's nothing I can do about it 🤷
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: My numbers are made up, but if it's half as severe but 4 times more infectious, well, lot o' people are going to die, and lots o' people are going to be long haulers.


Indeed:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fatassbastard: So unvaccinated people are well and truly farked.
[Fark user image 425x491]
/I mean I obvi don't want my brother to die, but he made his choice and unfortunately there's nothing I can do about it 🤷


There's a pretty good chance it's going to kill some vaccinated people, too, and that sucks.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Omicron had to show up at the start of juniper season.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm boosted and unless well distanced on stage, masked in public.

If you get sick and die unvaccinated, I hope you bought a ticket and didn't sneak in
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fatassbastard: I obvi don't want my brother to die, but he made his choice and unfortunately there's nothing I can do about it 🤷


Estate paperwork is a PITA even if you hire a lawyer. If he won't get vaxxed make sure his will is valid.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mad_Radhu: Now is the winter of our discount tent:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/exper​ts-warn-omicron-blizzard-disrupt-us-ne​xt-month-2021-12-30/

"We are going to see the number of cases in this country rise so dramatically, we are going to have a hard time keeping everyday life operating," Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, told MSNBC.


LOL - this mook thinks local governments are going to lock down again.  I don't know one local government that has not sworn up and down to their local chambers that they will never, ever do that to them again, no matter what.  My town certainly won't shut a damn thing down, the Manager is an anti-masker, anti-vaxxer business-is-god Republican.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: LOL - this mook thinks local governments are going to lock down again. I don't know one local government that has not sworn up and down to their local chambers that they will never, ever do that to them again, no matter what. My town certainly won't shut a damn thing down, the Manager is an anti-masker, anti-vaxxer business-is-god Republican.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly think you wouldn't have to lock anything down if everyone just WORE THEIR farkING MASKS. But no, let's endanger the lives of everyone around us just so we can show those libs a thing or two. It should be a choice: would you rather wear a mask or shut everything down again?


So, we'll end up letting dickholes walk around in public without masks and keep everything open and people will die, probably a lot more kids too. Welcome to humanity.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: fatassbastard: I obvi don't want my brother to die, but he made his choice and unfortunately there's nothing I can do about it 🤷

Estate paperwork is a PITA even if you hire a lawyer. If he won't get vaxxed make sure his will is valid.


Take out an insurance policy on him.


It's like playing the lottery, only the odds are a million times better.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We can't shut down our city again," New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams said while unveiling his plan on Thursday to fight COVID-19 while keeping the country's most populous city -- including its schools -- open for business. "


Gonna wish they did
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused.

Aren't we only aware of this because of people presenting with  Symptoms????????
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we don't feel sick, how would we getting tested, then test positive
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: And I guess I am going to have to put off my heart attack because the local hospital is full.

/farking anti-vaxxers


Neighbor went to the ER at 3am on Friday because he was coughing up blood.  Covid negative.  Was still in the hallway of the hospital on a gurney Saturday afternoon when his daughter brought him a bag of clothes.
 
acouvis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
South Dakota and Kristi Noem both should have been sued when they decided to go ahead with Sturgis months ago...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't care. The vaccine has been readily available to the general public for well over six months now. For free.

If you think you're tough enough to handle Covid, go for it. I'm vaxxed, boosted, and don't care about your freedumb-loving (responsibility-avoiding) self dying in misery
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A ship wrecked off San Lorenzo's coast, washing up wicker chairs and rats onto the island. The rats brought with them bubonic plague. Philip's father attempted to save the natives, but most died. In one room filled with dead bodies, Philip's father took his son aside and said, "someday this will all be yours".

   ---Kurt Vonnegut, Cat's Cradle
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everybody Panic!!

cdn.coverstand.comView Full Size

Hey I diodnt get any panic out of that guy!
 
12349876
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: E.S.Q.: ... but if its a mild illness, are they TRULY farked?

The link above says that it seems to be a milder illness, but then also says that hospitalizations are way up and have more than tripled in Louisiana, and that Maryland, Ohio and Washington, D.C., also saw record hospitalizations as overall U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose 27%.

Rising hospitalizations as healthcare workers are sidelined with their own COVID-19 infections is also concerning, as are fewer effective therapeutics, Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious disease expert at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN.
A rise in in hospitalization of children across the United States has also fueled concerns.

So while it might be just another cold to the fully vaccinated, it isn't the case for everyone.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


So even the unvaxxed seem to be doing a bit better at staying out of the ICU.  Though of course there is that level of simultaneous sick that will still overwhelm the system.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "We can't shut down our city again," New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams said while unveiling his plan on Thursday to fight COVID-19 while keeping the country's most populous city -- including its schools -- open for business. "

Gonna wish they did


We'll see two types of school closures soon enough. Those that planned it and those that didn't.

What's unfortunate is that they can stay open when only a few dozen kids are out. But when teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers are all too sick to work? Then maybe they'll listen.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This was the plan all along. Spread fake rumors so the Right would refuse the vaccine while we all prepped ourselves with the antidote. Now, BAM! We move in with the real pandemic and wipe them out. Imagine all that prime real estate in tornado-prone areas and the glut of pickup trucks that will be free for the taking. Of course, the art world will take a hit what with the sudden glut of Elvis on Velvet - but that's always been a finicky market.
 
neongoats
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's good that the anti-vaxx are farked. They should be. We begged them, we gave it for free, we bribed them with cash money in many places. Now, now our glass of care has been emptied. The field in which we grow our farks is barren. Every anti-vaxx that dies from Trump Lung makes the world a better place. Die harder, die faster, die in larger quantities, die crying about the libs, whatever, just farking die already. The rest of us would like to get on with the business of humanity and we can't do it while you plague rats are still farking shiat up.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's mid-term election time now and the Dems can't be seen as keeping the economy down.  Sorry that some kids might get sick and a few people may die, but the GDP.  Has anyone truly thought of the GDP?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Benevolent Misanthrope: LOL - this mook thinks local governments are going to lock down again. I don't know one local government that has not sworn up and down to their local chambers that they will never, ever do that to them again, no matter what. My town certainly won't shut a damn thing down, the Manager is an anti-masker, anti-vaxxer business-is-god Republican.

[Fark user image 720x899]


I was really paranoid about the schools but mine has done a fantastic job.

Plus, at this point, every school age kid is eligible for a vaccine. If your kid gets sick, it's your fault for not getting them the shot.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: My only question is how long until anti-vaxxers spin this to claim that vaccinated people are the problem.


My Trumper MIL was just saying it today -- it's the vaccines that are causing the virus to mutate, because, quote, "the virus is a living thing, and if it doesn't get in one way, it'll find another way."


When I suggested that, actually, the problem is unvaxxed morons who willingly offer themselves as hosts instead of getting the jab and stemming the mutations, she stopped talking.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: If we don't feel sick, how would we getting tested, then test positive


Some people will test after learning that they were in contact with a positive case. Some people use rapid tests before attending an event. Some workplaces test employees. Hospitals may test if a person comes in for some other condition.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As I was riding my bike down the world famous Las Vegas strip at the beginning of the pandemic, and seeing everything shuttered, I remember thinking that this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.  I stand by that.  There ain't no way in hell that they're shutting down the casinos again.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: And I guess I am going to have to put off my heart attack because the local hospital is full.

/farking anti-vaxxers


"Long Covid" is a thing; you work harder to just breathe, maybe cough a bit worse in the mornings.

The work that the rest of your body does to keep up after covid, is what kills you.
The Plague Rat Party will then say; "you didn't die of covid".
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: moothemagiccow: If we don't feel sick, how would we getting tested, then test positive

Some people will test after learning that they were in contact with a positive case. Some people use rapid tests before attending an event. Some workplaces test employees. Hospitals may test if a person comes in for some other condition.


I'm around my Dad on a regular basis, so I get rapid tested every two days, and self test a couple of hours before I see him.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: Ivo Shandor: moothemagiccow: If we don't feel sick, how would we getting tested, then test positive

Some people will test after learning that they were in contact with a positive case. Some people use rapid tests before attending an event. Some workplaces test employees. Hospitals may test if a person comes in for some other condition.

I'm around my Dad on a regular basis, so I get rapid tested every two days, and self test a couple of hours before I see him.


Thanks both of you
 
