A very late entry for the Laziest Journalism Headline and Reporting of 2021 might just be the winner
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So of course it's a video instead of a story. Gotta keep the theme going.

WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The farking byline descriptor under the video is magnificent.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear the next variant is going to be 3.14 times more infectious than omicron.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stuff can happen. And things.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"COVID variants likely coming"

Source: MSN

Looks like Internet Explorer is controlling the algorithm

Snort
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It would be even lazier if they weren't hosting the video.
 
soupafi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, No Shit
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
jimpapa
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Omega strain will kill millions.
discovered in Germany June 2022.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The variants are also going to vary to some degree.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Nigel Newlove reports."


That's not a real journalist.  That's just a character in a Harlequin romance novel.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That guy has a voice that robots think sounds robotic.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Nigel Newlove reports."
That's not a real journalist.  That's just a character in a Harlequin romance novel.


Yeah and she's gonna leave him at the altar for Stephano Tornshirt, local millionaire pilates instructor.
 
muphasta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Breaking news!!!
Cheater Gonna Cheat
 
