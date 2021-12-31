 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   SNOWPOCALYPSE now   (usatoday.com)
31
Wobambo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's just a little water.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It is currently 7 degrees Fahrenheit outside.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, when it comes to climate change, if we ever tried to do anything at all about it, it would destroy the economy.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
West Coasters, please stop submitting melodramatic headlines over some flurries because you think a few inches of snow is monumental.
 
Iczer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mmmm, how's that "Global climate change is a myth" stuff working out for you Republicans? Tornadoes well outside their season sound like a fun way to spend the first month of the year.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
wHaT's GOiNg oN WiTh ThE wEaTHeR?

We warned you, motherfarkers. We warned you and warned you. We tried to explain it to you and you were all like "hurr durrr snowball means its not global warming durrr!"

So now enjoy your snownados and firenados and Texas blizzards and Michigan tropical autumns, you assholes.
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's 33 degrees in the DFW area.

Will the power grid stay on or not?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
-10 out, but that won't stop me from bringing the dog out in my shorts :)
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bunny_of_chaos: It's 33 degrees in the DFW area.
Will the power grid stay on or not?


Maybe!
 
mononymous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's cold where I am, so therefore, global warming is a hoax.  I bet the Jewish Space Laser Weather Machines did this!

Thanks, BIDEN!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
72° here today. Forecast says 18° and snow on Monday.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wobambo: It's just a little water.


A lotta litta woota. Realtalk.
 
phedex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It has been the grayest, rainiest, gloomiest past six weeks here in central indiana that i can remember.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Drove on I-65 through Bowling Green both ways in the last 11 days.  It's beat up pretty bad.  Lots up uprooted trees and messed up barns.  The Corvette factory has tarps all over it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It is currently 7 degrees Fahrenheit outside.


Ha! T-shirt weather. 0 here and looking at -6 for tonight.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wobambo: It's just a little water.


Said the Captain of the Titanic.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby, it's 2022, we call these sorts of disasters 'activision blizzards.'
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mononymous: It's cold where I am, so therefore, global warming is a hoax.


https://babylonbee.com/news/boy-we-su​r​e-could-use-some-of-that-global-warmin​g-about-now-says-every-conservative-un​cle-in-country
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Drove on I-65 through Bowling Green both ways in the last 11 days.  It's beat up pretty bad.  Lots up uprooted trees and messed up barns.  The Corvette factory has tarps all over it.


That massacre really did a number on them, eh?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: -10 out, but that won't stop me from bringing the dog out in my shorts :)


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phedex: It has been the grayest, rainiest, gloomiest past six weeks here in central indiana that i can remember.


I was at my sister's house in Carmel for five days over Christmas.  I can confirm.  I saw the sun for about 3 minutes.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We'll need to change the Christmas song to "Baby it's Hell Outside".
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Drove on I-65 through Bowling Green both ways in the last 11 days.  It's beat up pretty bad.  Lots up uprooted trees and messed up barns.  The Corvette factory has tarps all over it.


Would you say it was a massacre?
 
QFarker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It was 82°F here at 3pm today.  Supposed to be 42°F at 3pm tomorrow.
 
tuxq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It was 77 today in NC. I'm guessing that means snow next week.


NC people know what I'm talking about.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, it's January 1st and we've gotten no real snow to speak of in NW Ohio.


I'm not complaining, though. Climate change meaning less snow is just perfect for me.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Destructive Cleansing tornado touches down in Covington, Georgia"

Fixed that.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Americans choe the tornados they're facing. On purpose. They knew they were creating them. They voted for them. They have chosen to continue creating more of them. They refused to cahnge their oil dependence, which could have been abandoned for solar and wind energy in the late 1980s. Instead, ever since the late 80s, Americans have made te conscious, fully costed-out on paper, fully explained, and fully examined, choice to create the tornados they have now.

Why didn't they move away from the places where they'd get tornaded?

Why didn't they change the building materials for their houses?

It's really perplexing.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: West Coasters, please stop submitting melodramatic headlines over some flurries because you think a few inches of snow is monumental.


It's not a few inches... it's...

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tuxq: It was 77 today in NC. I'm guessing that means snow next week.

NC people know what I'm talking about.


It was 10 degrees here on Lake Ontario yesterday, but we're supposed to get a snowstorm tonight. Sleet's already falling on me. It normally takes a few days to go from 10 to 0 degrees. Shiat's farked up, yo.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did you think 2022 was gonna go easy on us? Betty White checked out just hours before it started cause she knew what was coming.

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
