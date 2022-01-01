 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Pittsburgh starts the new year with a (mysterious) boom   (wpxi.com) divider line
30
    More: Strange, ALLEGHENY CO., Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Allegheny County, reports of a loud boom, Allegheny County's Twitter, Pittsburgh metropolitan area, Bethel Park, loud booms  
•       •       •

735 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2022 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Uhh... NYE fireworks?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Out go the lights?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sonic booms?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somebody had the "special" at Primanti's?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Iron city farts?
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NWS says the cause is out of this world.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Pennsylvania, so it's either a meteor or someone accidentally dropping a shiatload of steel somewhere.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't hear a thing, but I'm in the east part of the city, not the south.

/ Point Breeze
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Ben drop ball, go boom.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trumpets of the apocalypse?

😃
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't think Skyline Chili had expanded to PA yet.
 
morg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Great, we start out the year with giant meteor letting us down again.
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Shook the house and spooked the cats here, 14 miles south of Pittsburgh.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I find it odd that people call 911 because they heard a loud noise.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It definitely was not the mortar I drunkenly set off before dropping in the launcher tube.  Definitely not.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sex with Subby's mom?
 
janzee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't look up!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Information from the GOES-16 Geostationary Lightning Mapper satellite, which specifically searches for light emitted by lightning, detected "a flash that was not associated with lightning" at the time of the incident.

Well I suppose the disintegrating meteor theory is possible. I'm still blaming Guile
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Woe, woe, woe, to those who dwell on the earth, because of the remaining blasts of the trumpet of the three angels who are about to sound!"

this translates to "you ain't seen nothin' yet"
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sandworms.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Big Ben drop ball, go boom.


It was actually the sound of his knees finally collapsing in on themselves and forming a tiny black hole, which will soon consume all of Allegheny County.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It was just a car.

L'Trimm - Cars with the Boom (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6fMERyRz498
 
jimpapa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Quadrantid meteor shower.

Famous for its number of fireballs.

Peaks during next couple days but lots of fun before and after.

Should have been first line in story
 
germ78
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Had something similar happen in my area in late October-early November. Loud boom like a single thunderclap, house vibrated, but wasn't thunder. It was overcast with light rain so you couldn't tell if it was a meteor.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It couldn't be trash bag balloons filled with hydrogen generated by aluminum scrap immersed in hydrochloric acid, sent aloft with a length of cannon fuse from CMU.

Because that never happens

/no one ever died
// from that (surprising)
/// Freon inhalation.  Different story
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seen lurking about...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I find it odd that people call 911 because they heard a loud noise.


Eh, I call 911 when I hear gunfire. It's a courtesy.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

alechemist: Iron city farts?


That stuff's not half bad if you can choke down the bark.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's great. But I thought it started with an earthquake.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.