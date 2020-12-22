 Skip to content
(Axios)   Surprise medical bills are now surprisingly illegal   (axios.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
After reading TFA, my brain is now as scrambled as the mini frittatas I made for brunch. But let's not have 'socialized medicine' oh no, that would be horrible.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So when do you hear upfront, before you even go in, how much want is?

Like with any other goods or services.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: So when do you hear upfront, before you even go in, how much want is?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: So when do you hear upfront, before you even go in, how much want is?

Like with any other goods or services.


Next are Tuesday total sum.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: An important point: The arbiter "must select the offer closest" to the median in-network rate unless other information "clearly demonstrates" the median in-network rate isn't appropriate, according to the government.

Why do I get the feeling this is going to just push rates higher across the board? Or maybe just a further consolidation of medical corporations, leaving more rural and unprofitable areas without providers.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: After reading TFA, my brain is now as scrambled as the mini frittatas I made for brunch. But let's not have 'socialized medicine' oh no, that would be horrible.


We have at least another decade of finding every conceivable way to do anything except the (relatively) straightforward and morally right thing, while simultaneously promoting those actions as breathtaking leaps of progress.


America: to boldly go where every other industrialized nation has gone long long before.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Now do one for UFIA...
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they will add another costly layer of administrators to manage this, and pass the costs on as always.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many surprise medical bills are now illegal. Many. Not all. Farking America, man.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think subby is using that tag in a new way. How much subby's want is?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone checked on the CEOs of Air Medical Holding Group and Envision physician services yet? They might be suicidal over this.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ability to opt out of the arbitration process makes the law worthless, they'll bury it in the million things they make you sign at check-in and 99+% of people will sign it without even reading because they're in a situation requiring ER coverage. Medicine is NOT an elastic good and we need to stop treating it like it is, any contract signed at check-in for emergency treatment is no meeting of the minds and so should be invalid on the face, it's one side withholding medical treatment until you sign damn paperwork and another side who is desperate to fix whatever is broken and needing fixed.
 
profdc9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a step in the right direction, but now there's just going to be a new set of surprise loopholes that hospitals and providers have to jump through.  We could see $100,000 ambulance rides.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proving once again that Biden is EXACTLY THE SAME as Trump.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

profdc9: It's a step in the right direction, but now there's just going to be a new set of surprise loopholes that hospitals and providers have to jump through.  We could see $100,000 ambulance rides.


Not on the ground side. We're barely breaking even for the most part. It's the reason services without billing contracts will charge thousands for a five minute ride even if no ALS assessment is performed.

Aeromedical, on the other hand? They charge you 15,000 just to lift.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: FTA: An important point: The arbiter "must select the offer closest" to the median in-network rate unless other information "clearly demonstrates" the median in-network rate isn't appropriate, according to the government.

Why do I get the feeling this is going to just push rates higher across the board? Or maybe just a further consolidation of medical corporations, leaving more rural and unprofitable areas without providers.


I had a spinal fusion in August, and part of the process was monitoring nerves as the neurosurgeon was placing the spacer between my vertebrae.


Apparently, the doctor doing the monitoring did it remotely (I'm in Indiana, I'm getting bills from a company in Pennsylvania). Fortunately, insurance covered almost everything, except for the remote monitoring. They're getting $20 a month from me, and there's little they can do about the amount. It's enough so that I'm not avoiding the fee, but it will take a year to pay off. I expect to get an offer to settle for half the remainder next month.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiate.


Ill believe it when I see it in action.


They're still going to do it and you'll have to sue them.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until health care providers find a way to surprise you with medical bills that isn't protected by the law.

I give it six months.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Proving once again that Biden is EXACTLY THE SAME as Trump.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a JAW DROPPING Canadian hospital bill looks like followed by another Canadian hospital bill.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wonder which states will file suit to bring surprise medical billing back (as Jesus intended)
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
/Sorta CSB


Worked at a bank in SF and one day fainted and fell on my nose. Minor rip but had to go to ER. Had full insurance but hospital is out of network. Who the hell even knows what hospital they are going to take to you to or which one is in network when it's an emergency.


Took me to Zuckerberg General hospital. The operating doctor asks me if I had insurance I said yes. She said that sucks because you would be much better off without it. Some California law to help the uninsured.


Two months later I get a bill for $12k. It's something called surprise medical billing. Calling the helpline at hospital was no good as they only took voicemail and never responded.


I finally called HR and told them I am not going to pay it. The HR at that bank, unlike others is just amazing. They are super helpful and top of everything. They actually had a company which deals with such problems. I opened a ticket with them and they appealed and resolved it with the hospital and insurance. Not sure who paid. I didn't have to pay anything.


I got lucky. Not sure how many people have that option. But there is a some law which is supposed to be enacted/already enacted in some states which is supposed to make surprise billing illegal.


/Sorta CSB
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Insurance is still tied to employment. Still farked.
 
Airius
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: What a JAW DROPPING Canadian hospital bill looks like followed by another Canadian hospital bill.[Fark user image image 425x652][Fark user image image 425x553]


And that is in canadian, so like 3 real dollars...
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ground ambulances are not includedin this law, meaning three out of four insured people who take an ambulance ride are still at risk of facing surprise bills.


LOL. Guess who hired the most powerful lobbyists.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Ground ambulances are not includedin this law, meaning three out of four insured people who take an ambulance ride are still at risk of facing surprise bills.

LOL. Guess who hired the most powerful lobbyists.


GMR, Acadian and Priority?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I finally called HR and told them I am not going to pay it. The HR at that bank, unlike others is just amazing. They are super helpful and top of everything. They actually had a company which deals with such problems. I opened a ticket with them and they appealed and resolved it with the hospital and insurance. Not sure who paid. I didn't have to pay anything.


Damn right they should, that's a workers comp situation.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Took me to Zuckerberg General hospital.


That hospital is notorious.  They don't take anyone's insurance at all and if you are in San Francisco and emergency services are called for you, you could end up there without realizing it.  Your top of line insurance that covers everything is worthless.  Congratulations.  You are now bankrupt.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: fatassbastard: After reading TFA, my brain is now as scrambled as the mini frittatas I made for brunch. But let's not have 'socialized medicine' oh no, that would be horrible.

We have at least another decade of finding every conceivable way to do anything except the (relatively) straightforward and morally right thing, while simultaneously promoting those actions as breathtaking leaps of progress.


America: to boldly go where every other industrialized nation has gone long long before.


This is the correct answer, wish I had more than onecsmart
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ocregister.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: What a JAW DROPPING Canadian hospital bill looks like followed by another Canadian hospital bill.
[Fark user image 425x652]
[Fark user image 425x553]


I had a three night stay in the hospital this past June (Florida, US of A). With a bronze level insurance plan it was 8200 out of pocket and I consider myself lucky
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: TotallyRealNotFake: What a JAW DROPPING Canadian hospital bill looks like followed by another Canadian hospital bill.
[Fark user image 425x652]
[Fark user image 425x553]

I had a three night stay in the hospital this past June (Florida, US of A). With a bronze level insurance plan it was 8200 out of pocket and I consider myself lucky


Did you remember to add your annual premiums to that total?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: After reading TFA, my brain is now as scrambled as the mini frittatas I made for brunch. But let's not have 'socialized medicine' oh no, that would be horrible.


You think that scrambled your brain, try reading the text of the bill. Come for the appropriation of $4 million for Tibetan-language programming on Radio Free Asia, stay for the lengthy definition of "upholstered furniture".
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jtown: pastramithemosterotic: TotallyRealNotFake: What a JAW DROPPING Canadian hospital bill looks like followed by another Canadian hospital bill.
[Fark user image 425x652]
[Fark user image 425x553]

I had a three night stay in the hospital this past June (Florida, US of A). With a bronze level insurance plan it was 8200 out of pocket and I consider myself lucky

Did you remember to add your annual premiums to that total?


Okay so slightly over 10k out of pocket
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: jtown: pastramithemosterotic: TotallyRealNotFake: What a JAW DROPPING Canadian hospital bill looks like followed by another Canadian hospital bill.
[Fark user image 425x652]
[Fark user image 425x553]

I had a three night stay in the hospital this past June (Florida, US of A). With a bronze level insurance plan it was 8200 out of pocket and I consider myself lucky

Did you remember to add your annual premiums to that total?

Okay so slightly over 10k out of pocket


That sounds more like a Bronze plan.  :D
 
Oneiros
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: /Sorta CSB

...

Took me to Zuckerberg General hospital. The operating doctor asks me if I had insurance I said yes. She said that sucks because you would be much better off without it. Some California law to help the uninsured.


There have been other similar stories about that place.  Ambulances taking people there, and their getting screwed by the billing.


You'd think a billionaire wouldn't want their name associated with such horrible things, but what would I know?


They're actually one of the reasons that surprise billing laws now exist:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Healthcare is irretrievably broken in this country.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I saw  Zuckerberg General Hospital mentioned in this thread I assumed it was a joke.

Imagine my surprise to find it really is a joke, just not the one I'd expected.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, and my recent hospital visit:


A few weeks after my colonoscopy, I get a bill for $600, and paid it.



A month later, I get another bill for $1600.



I called to ask what the hell it was, and they said that they only billed once a month, ans that some things take time to clear through the insurance.  So the first doctor's bill showed up, but then they only send out bills once a month, so the anesthesiologist and second doctor's bill, and the incidental stuff didn't get billed 'til later.



I don't know if this qualifies as 'surprise billing' or not, but it surprised the crap out of me.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Oh, and my recent hospital visit:

A few weeks after my colonoscopy, I get a bill for $600, and paid it.


A month later, I get another bill for $1600.


I called to ask what the hell it was, and they said that they only billed once a month, ans that some things take time to clear through the insurance.  So the first doctor's bill showed up, but then they only send out bills once a month, so the anesthesiologist and second doctor's bill, and the incidental stuff didn't get billed 'til later.


I don't know if this qualifies as 'surprise billing' or not, but it surprised the crap out of me.


Once you're in the billing system, it's like a subscription you can't cancel.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Oh, and my recent hospital visit:

A few weeks after my colonoscopy, I get a bill for $600, and paid it.


A month later, I get another bill for $1600.


I called to ask what the hell it was, and they said that they only billed once a month, ans that some things take time to clear through the insurance.  So the first doctor's bill showed up, but then they only send out bills once a month, so the anesthesiologist and second doctor's bill, and the incidental stuff didn't get billed 'til later.


I don't know if this qualifies as 'surprise billing' or not, but it surprised the crap out of me.


I had hernia repair surgery years ago and the billing trickled out like that. The surgeon billed immediately, but the anesthesiologist sent me a bill like three months later. Then I got some random bill for "aftercare" which I assume was whoever wheeled my unconscious ass back to my room after surgery.
 
