"The real problem is not the crowds or traffic but the loss of our community because no one can afford to live here any more"
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"But the mass exodus into the outdoors has come at a cost. The 1960s-era wastewater system in Yellowstone was pushed to the brink. Arches temporarily closed 120 times because all the parking lots were full. The Grand Canyon struggled to cope with a record number of rescues, and an influx of remote workers have driven rents sky high in gateway towns such as Jackson Hole, Wyoming"

People ruin everything.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Everyone came at once': America's national parks reckon with record-smashing year

No one turn a black light on in the visitor center. Or touch anything,
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They blame outsiders for driving up the cost of housing, but how many local property owners are making bank on short-term rentals?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: "But the mass exodus into the outdoors has come at a cost. The 1960s-era wastewater system in Yellowstone was pushed to the brink. Arches temporarily closed 120 times because all the parking lots were full. The Grand Canyon struggled to cope with a record number of rescues, and an influx of remote workers have driven rents sky high in gateway towns such as Jackson Hole, Wyoming"

People ruin everything.


Follow any of the national parks on FB and Instagram, and it's the people ruining everything complaining that things are closed because they destroyed them. Or because fees are going up, because people are destroying things. They think the park is theirs to do as they please and that it should be absolutely free.

It's farking insane.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You can still find the wilderness unruined at Yellowstone--sure there are cars and buses and crowds arround the geysers, but the park is the size of RI (bigger I think), Just get out of your g-damn car, get a tent, a backpack and go for a hike.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is it COVID or do people realize all this shiat is going to be sold off and developed in the next 20 years.
 
cefm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's all the arseholes who have never been to national parks before that have these stupid entitled opinions about what services they should expect to receive.
Also I don't know what "community" they're talking about - national parks pretty much by definition don't have communities nearby.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't you people understand that you're ruining this for me.
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: 'Everyone came at once': America's national parks reckon with record-smashing year

No one turn a black light on in the visitor center. Or touch anything,


Are we not doing phrasing anymore?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
cefm: .... national parks pretty much by definition don't have communities nearby.

Yes, they definitely do.  Heck, Zion has the town of Springdale literally at its gate.  Yosemite has towns like Oakhurst and El Portal.  These are the communities they're talking about.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: You can still find the wilderness unruined at Yellowstone--sure there are cars and buses and crowds arround the geysers, but the park is the size of RI (bigger I think), Just get out of your g-damn car, get a tent, a backpack and go for a hike.


My experience at Yellowstone was that you only needed to walk 300 yards from the parking lot to be alone.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: You can still find the wilderness unruined at Yellowstone--sure there are cars and buses and crowds arround the geysers, but the park is the size of RI (bigger I think), Just get out of your g-damn car, get a tent, a backpack and go for a hike.


Or, there a a gajillion fantastic places in the West that basically go unnoticed.  I suppose there are also, east of the Rockies, but I try not to go there anymore.

When my niece came out to visit with my mom, we went down the Oregon Coast as far as Crescent City, CA so she could see the redwoods.  We would have gone further, down into Humboldt, but 101 was (is?) have issues with falling into the Pacific at the time, to not put too fine a point on it.   We didn't have a lot of time to get into the hinterlands (where I would love to have taken her (she lives in Kansas City and hadn't been out here since she was a young girl).

Anyway, she pointed out how many, a farkton, of scenic pullouts there are on Oregon's 101.  She also asked who Samuel Boardman was and why was his name on stuff.  He was the first (I think) Parks director and Oregon's very young and undeveloped highway system was just starting, too (kind of late to the game).  So Boardman worked directly with the highway system to make sure there were so many little parks along the scenic routes.

I do count myself incredibly lucky, though, that I went to Yosemite as a girl and got to see it before it became so popular.  It really is beautiful.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We went to Yellowstone this year. Before we went we read a story about someone who walked off the wooden walkways around the geysers and hot springs and was arrested. (Sentence: 6 months) When we got there we could still see the footprints in the fragile earth. About a month or so later, there was another story about someone who felt that they should be able to walk wherever they wanted. (Also arrested. Didn't see a story about a sentence.)

To me it recalled the story about that boy scout leader who pushed over some delicately balanced boulder in Utah. There's a pernicious side to American individualism: it strays easily into narcissism and solipsism. I remember when we were in France once and walking past a 12th century church. In the US, something old like that would be scavenged to death by people who just want to take back little souvenir. We're like army ants devouring things in our line of sight.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: They blame outsiders for driving up the cost of housing, but how many local property owners are making bank on short-term rentals?


Plenty, but there are those who don't have that option.  Tourism brings problems as well as income, has since the first randos decided to visit that pretty village down by the ocean back in the Paleolithic.  We haven't figured out a good way to fix it in 12,0000 years give or take

/"Underinvestment is a problem"
//you mean having a president that wanted to defund everything just to trigger the libs was kinda a problem?
///you don't say?
 
groppet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: TheHighlandHowler: They blame outsiders for driving up the cost of housing, but how many local property owners are making bank on short-term rentals?

Plenty, but there are those who don't have that option.  Tourism brings problems as well as income, has since the first randos decided to visit that pretty village down by the ocean back in the Paleolithic.  We haven't figured out a good way to fix it in 12,0000 years give or take

/"Underinvestment is a problem"
//you mean having a president that wanted to defund everything just to trigger the libs was kinda a problem?
///you don't say?


Hey he gave his salary to the park service one year so that makes it even.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: They blame outsiders for driving up the cost of housing, but how many local property owners are making bank on short-term rentals?


This is the reason. Investors went into these areas and turn the houses into hotels. They can accommodate a lot of people so they charge hundreds and hundreds of dollars a night and make a huge amount of money. This is true for not only national parks but also any area of the country that has a popular attraction. Here in SW Florida we have a huge shortage of service workers because nobody can afford to live here.
 
morg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: 'Everyone came at once': America's national parks reckon with record-smashing year

No one turn a black light on in the visitor center. Or touch anything,


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: We went to Yellowstone this year. Before we went we read a story about someone who walked off the wooden walkways around the geysers and hot springs and was arrested. (Sentence: 6 months) When we got there we could still see the footprints in the fragile earth. About a month or so later, there was another story about someone who felt that they should be able to walk wherever they wanted. (Also arrested. Didn't see a story about a sentence.)

To me it recalled the story about that boy scout leader who pushed over some delicately balanced boulder in Utah. There's a pernicious side to American individualism: it strays easily into narcissism and solipsism. I remember when we were in France once and walking past a 12th century church. In the US, something old like that would be scavenged to death by people who just want to take back little souvenir. We're like army ants devouring things in our line of sight.


This isn't uniquely American.  Chinese tourists are much much worse.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cheech and chong Autoexplosion
Youtube qknFGRyAQIo
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We as a society, currently, agree to let real estate be a free market.  Till we agree to change that fact stfu.

By that I mean, we could end the free market of real estate, if we stopped licking the sack of the rich.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, essentially, gentrification is wrecking the national parks. I'm sure white people will care about the way it wrecks communities of color now.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Interestingly enough, the Cuyahoga Valley is in the Top 10 of most visited national parks in the country and sees only 30% less visitors than Yellowstone each year in and it's still cheap as balls to live anywhere within 20 miles of that park.

Maybe it's not JUST the people or the popularity?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cefm: It's all the arseholes who have never been to national parks before that have these stupid entitled opinions about what services they should expect to receive.
Also I don't know what "community" they're talking about - national parks pretty much by definition don't have communities nearby.


Estes Park Colorado disagrees.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

atomic-age: cefm: It's all the arseholes who have never been to national parks before that have these stupid entitled opinions about what services they should expect to receive.
Also I don't know what "community" they're talking about - national parks pretty much by definition don't have communities nearby.

Estes Park Colorado disagrees.


As does Cleveland and Akron.
 
