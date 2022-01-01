 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Man yammering about Covid vaccines decides to set himself on fire in front of diners   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He poured gas on himself and on his car. It was on purpose,' Ms O'Connor said
He was screaming about mandates. He was screaming: no vax ID and throwing books.'
Another witness said the man's 'skin was burning' and the flames had to be put out with water.
'He was off his face screaming about the mandates,' the witness said.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Flame outs were different in my day.

/adjusts onion on belt
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cool.
Keen em coming
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Typical right winger. Worried about covid jabs, but doesn't give a fark about CO2 emissions.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
JFC
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark that guy.

I could say more but then I'd get banhammered.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No more mandates! I protest!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, you made your point, hop that works out for you
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good.  One less vector walking around to infect the rest of us.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hopefully he doesn't catch covid in the burn ward...
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
we dont need no water let the motherfarker burn

burn motherfarker, burn
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Part of me hopes anti-vaxxers will see this and be inspired to do the same. The other part knows the anti-vaxxer crowd would, in all likelihood, screw it up and end up burning down half the world.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not enough ate doing this.
Show us how passionate you are, nut bags
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Quick!!! Someone pee on him!!!"
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

Oh, most definitely.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Car-B-Que
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's real dedication.  And schizophrenia.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 225x225]


What machine? It was a printer, wasn't it.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Copy Link*
*Paste*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image image 680x472]


Doesn't that mean fark Darwin?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Message lost in flames.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: mjjt: [Fark user image image 680x472]

Doesn't that mean fark Darwin?


No, it would mean "fark Steve Martin."
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta admire his derpication.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, more of this please!
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't piss on him.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sterilized himself.   Shouldn't need any Covid cards or beast marks now.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His act of defiance against medical science has ensured that he'll spend the rest of his life completely dependent on medical science.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mainstream Republican.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the more sane anti-vaxxers.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slip another simp on the barbie.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stigginit to the libs.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.

Anyway.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Well, you made your point, hop that works out for you


Yeah, I feel seriously pwned.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well you've got to weigh these things up. Lots of people reported having sore arms and/or headaches after their vaccination, I guess this guy figured this was the less painful option for him.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'll Set Myself On Fire (2001 Remaster)
Youtube aThzc5oKlBc
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Cool.  I hope the plague rat dies.
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He really showed them!
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The venn diagram between anti-vaxx rightwingers and batshiat crazies is a circle.

The good news for him is that the Covid vaccine is now the very, very least of his worries.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

IgG4: JfarkFC
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He was hallucinating from poisonous outback hamster bites
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LewDux: IgG4: JfarkFC


Let's try again

IgG4: JFC


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's a start.
 
