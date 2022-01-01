 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   It's always good to clean up loose ends before the New Year. Pay bills, cancel unused subscriptions, and report that your child has been missing since 2019   (boston.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Check under the couch cushions
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It took this long for someone to report her missing?   That's some quality parenting there.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Casey Anthony is jealous.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  That's timely.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, things pile up.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two days, two years... like anyone can remember that rule of thumb?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bdc2020.o0bc.comView Full Size

Well, assuming she was intending to walk out the front door in a straight line, I'd start by looking over to the left of that.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they look in the sofa cushions? That's where you find a lot of things people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say they're officially missing until they've been gone for 24 months but that's not true. You can call the police sooner.
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven't said who reported the girl missing.

So literally an entire frickin family kept their mouths shut for two years that a child was missing

I'm getting hints of banjo and smatterings of names like "cleetus"
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the same one from last week but with fewer details in the article?
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shamen123: police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven't said who reported the girl missing.

So literally an entire frickin family kept their mouths shut for two years that a child was missing

I'm getting hints of banjo and smatterings of names like "cleetus"


And perhaps that she isn't missing, but rather that they know exactly where she is (buried)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shamen123: police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven't said who reported the girl missing.

So literally an entire frickin family kept their mouths shut for two years that a child was missing

I'm getting hints of banjo and smatterings of names like "cleetus"


Not. Really.  I could go missing, and who knows when I'd be missed.  My siblings don't text much.  And never vist. My mom might vist me twice a month.  My ex only text on holidays.  And I only have one friend.  I'm not on any social media as of 7 months ago. And I work online.  I'd get fired.  But no one would look for me.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [bdc2020.o0bc.com image 739x432]
Well, assuming she was intending to walk out the front door in a straight line, I'd start by looking over to the left of that.


Her right eye is the blind one.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  

algman: shamen123: police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven't said who reported the girl missing.

So literally an entire frickin family kept their mouths shut for two years that a child was missing

I'm getting hints of banjo and smatterings of names like "cleetus"

And perhaps that she isn't missing, but rather that they know exactly where she is (buried)


I think the immediate family kept to themselves during the pandemic and the extended family didn't know to ask where's Harmony. People started coming around, got suspicious and went to the police.
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: shamen123: police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven't said who reported the girl missing.

So literally an entire frickin family kept their mouths shut for two years that a child was missing

I'm getting hints of banjo and smatterings of names like "cleetus"

Not. Really.  I could go missing, and who knows when I'd be missed.  My siblings don't text much.  And never vist. My mom might vist me twice a month.  My ex only text on holidays.  And I only have one friend.  I'm not on any social media as of 7 months ago. And I work online.  I'd get fired.  But no one would look for me.


You are probably a 300 pound recluse basement dweller. Not a five year old girl
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: shamen123: police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven't said who reported the girl missing.

So literally an entire frickin family kept their mouths shut for two years that a child was missing

I'm getting hints of banjo and smatterings of names like "cleetus"

Not. Really.  I could go missing, and who knows when I'd be missed.  My siblings don't text much.  And never vist. My mom might vist me twice a month.  My ex only text on holidays.  And I only have one friend.  I'm not on any social media as of 7 months ago. And I work online.  I'd get fired.  But no one would look for me.


Fwiw you are now on my "check in" list so I would notice if you go missing.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [bdc2020.o0bc.com image 739x432]
Well, assuming she was intending to walk out the front door in a straight line, I'd start by looking over to the left of that.


... mother. f*cker. LOL
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [bdc2020.o0bc.com image 739x432]
Well, assuming she was intending to walk out the front door in a straight line, I'd start by looking over to the left of that.


There's a good chance she has been dead for some time, but dam son.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her curfew was 2022.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of you making jokes about this poor child are just the worst!

I'm going to report you all to the moderators.

/in about 2 years
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm nearly 40 and my mom would report me missing if I didn't call her once a week.
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus.  If they didn'y kill her, then they probably sold her.

That entire extended family should be set on fire.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shamen123: waxbeans: shamen123: police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven't said who reported the girl missing.

So literally an entire frickin family kept their mouths shut for two years that a child was missing

I'm getting hints of banjo and smatterings of names like "cleetus"

Not. Really.  I could go missing, and who knows when I'd be missed.  My siblings don't text much.  And never vist. My mom might vist me twice a month.  My ex only text on holidays.  And I only have one friend.  I'm not on any social media as of 7 months ago. And I work online.  I'd get fired.  But no one would look for me.

You are probably a 300 pound recluse basement dweller. Not a five year old girl


Yea, but, if I had a kid, no one visit it either.  Jfc.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shamen123: waxbeans: shamen123: police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven't said who reported the girl missing.

So literally an entire frickin family kept their mouths shut for two years that a child was missing

I'm getting hints of banjo and smatterings of names like "cleetus"

Not. Really.  I could go missing, and who knows when I'd be missed.  My siblings don't text much.  And never vist. My mom might vist me twice a month.  My ex only text on holidays.  And I only have one friend.  I'm not on any social media as of 7 months ago. And I work online.  I'd get fired.  But no one would look for me.

Fwiw you are now on my "check in" list so I would notice if you go missing.


🥃that's 😎 you get a nice farkie.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boe: Jesus.  If they didn'y kill her, then they probably sold her.

That entire extended family should be set on fire.


FWIW the 🌞 will BBQ them. If their still here.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thought Covid got her and she'd come back after getting vaxxed, only stronger and hearing immune.

If you wait two years, she isn't exactly missing. Pedo's Law of Acquisition #34
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Check under the couch cushions


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_o​f​_Paulette_Gebara_Farah
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's amazing to me that we can make fun of the death of a child on fark, but you damn sure better not say anything about someone who is LGBTQ.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And, yes, we need to be nice to LGTBQ folks, but can't we be nice to everyone?

I know, I know...this is fark.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: shamen123: police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven't said who reported the girl missing.

So literally an entire frickin family kept their mouths shut for two years that a child was missing

I'm getting hints of banjo and smatterings of names like "cleetus"

Not. Really.  I could go missing, and who knows when I'd be missed.  My siblings don't text much.  And never vist. My mom might vist me twice a month.  My ex only text on holidays.  And I only have one friend.  I'm not on any social media as of 7 months ago. And I work online.  I'd get fired.  But no one would look for me.


That's sad.

I do understand though. Especially this past year, I just haven't been spending time with people.  If I lived alone and worked from home, no one would notice but my pets.

My parents are dead and I'm an only child, so I don't even have that family connection to rely on.

That's part of the reason I always try to make sure I have a housemate/roommate.  May seem weird for a 40 yo woman, but it helps.

FWIW, I think we'd notice if you stopped posting on fark. It wouldn't do you much good if something happened to you I suppose... but we'd notice.
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [bdc2020.o0bc.com image 739x432]
Well, assuming she was intending to walk out the front door in a straight line, I'd start by looking over to the left of that.


I'd expect a full circle
 
shamen123
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wingedkat: waxbeans: shamen123: police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven't said who reported the girl missing.

So literally an entire frickin family kept their mouths shut for two years that a child was missing

I'm getting hints of banjo and smatterings of names like "cleetus"

Not. Really.  I could go missing, and who knows when I'd be missed.  My siblings don't text much.  And never vist. My mom might vist me twice a month.  My ex only text on holidays.  And I only have one friend.  I'm not on any social media as of 7 months ago. And I work online.  I'd get fired.  But no one would look for me.

That's sad.

I do understand though. Especially this past year, I just haven't been spending time with people.  If I lived alone and worked from home, no one would notice but my pets.

My parents are dead and I'm an only child, so I don't even have that family connection to rely on.

That's part of the reason I always try to make sure I have a housemate/roommate.  May seem weird for a 40 yo woman, but it helps.

FWIW, I think we'd notice if you stopped posting on fark. It wouldn't do you much good if something happened to you I suppose... but we'd notice.


You also gain lifetime membership to the awesome farker club.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

shamen123: wingedkat: waxbeans: shamen123: police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven't said who reported the girl missing.

So literally an entire frickin family kept their mouths shut for two years that a child was missing

I'm getting hints of banjo and smatterings of names like "cleetus"

Not. Really.  I could go missing, and who knows when I'd be missed.  My siblings don't text much.  And never vist. My mom might vist me twice a month.  My ex only text on holidays.  And I only have one friend.  I'm not on any social media as of 7 months ago. And I work online.  I'd get fired.  But no one would look for me.

That's sad.

I do understand though. Especially this past year, I just haven't been spending time with people.  If I lived alone and worked from home, no one would notice but my pets.

My parents are dead and I'm an only child, so I don't even have that family connection to rely on.

That's part of the reason I always try to make sure I have a housemate/roommate.  May seem weird for a 40 yo woman, but it helps.

FWIW, I think we'd notice if you stopped posting on fark. It wouldn't do you much good if something happened to you I suppose... but we'd notice.

You also gain lifetime membership to the awesome farker club.


Aw, thank you.  We farkers need to watch out for each other, as much as we can. 😁
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

algman: shamen123: police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven't said who reported the girl missing.

So literally an entire frickin family kept their mouths shut for two years that a child was missing

I'm getting hints of banjo and smatterings of names like "cleetus"

And perhaps that she isn't missing, but rather that they know exactly where she is (buried)


Oh, the family definitely killed her. It shouldn't take the detectives long to wrap this one up.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: It's amazing to me that we can make fun of the death of a child on fark, but you damn sure better not say anything about someone who is LGBTQ.


So basically you're saying you want to commit hate crimes, but the mods won't let you?

Good look there.
 
shamen123
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: And, yes, we need to be nice to LGTBQ folks, but can't we be nice to everyone?

I know, I know...this is fark.


Username checks out
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wingedkat: waxbeans: shamen123: police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven't said who reported the girl missing.

So literally an entire frickin family kept their mouths shut for two years that a child was missing

I'm getting hints of banjo and smatterings of names like "cleetus"

Not. Really.  I could go missing, and who knows when I'd be missed.  My siblings don't text much.  And never vist. My mom might vist me twice a month.  My ex only text on holidays.  And I only have one friend.  I'm not on any social media as of 7 months ago. And I work online.  I'd get fired.  But no one would look for me.

That's sad.

I do understand though. Especially this past year, I just haven't been spending time with people.  If I lived alone and worked from home, no one would notice but my pets.

My parents are dead and I'm an only child, so I don't even have that family connection to rely on.

That's part of the reason I always try to make sure I have a housemate/roommate.  May seem weird for a 40 yo woman, but it helps.

FWIW, I think we'd notice if you stopped posting on fark. It wouldn't do you much good if something happened to you I suppose... but we'd notice.


I had two roommates once. I was unexpectedly hospitalized for several days, and neither one noticed I was gone. If I had died, I guess it might have been months before anyone noticed.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: Big_Doofus: It's amazing to me that we can make fun of the death of a child on fark, but you damn sure better not say anything about someone who is LGBTQ.

So basically you're saying you want to commit hate crimes, but the mods won't let you?

Good look there.


No, he's not.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bababa: wingedkat: waxbeans: shamen123: police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven't said who reported the girl missing.

So literally an entire frickin family kept their mouths shut for two years that a child was missing

I'm getting hints of banjo and smatterings of names like "cleetus"

Not. Really.  I could go missing, and who knows when I'd be missed.  My siblings don't text much.  And never vist. My mom might vist me twice a month.  My ex only text on holidays.  And I only have one friend.  I'm not on any social media as of 7 months ago. And I work online.  I'd get fired.  But no one would look for me.

That's sad.

I do understand though. Especially this past year, I just haven't been spending time with people.  If I lived alone and worked from home, no one would notice but my pets.

My parents are dead and I'm an only child, so I don't even have that family connection to rely on.

That's part of the reason I always try to make sure I have a housemate/roommate.  May seem weird for a 40 yo woman, but it helps.

FWIW, I think we'd notice if you stopped posting on fark. It wouldn't do you much good if something happened to you I suppose... but we'd notice.

I had two roommates once. I was unexpectedly hospitalized for several days, and neither one noticed I was gone. If I had died, I guess it might have been months before anyone noticed.


It's not a perfect solution, for sure.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Probably figured she got lost and were just waiting for her to get old enough to find her way home. You people are so judgemental.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: And, yes, we need to be nice to LGTBQ folks, but can't we be nice to everyone?

I know, I know...this is fark.


Are you saying all lives matter?
Because if you ask me, fark the police.  😁🤷♂🤣🐈⬛
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wingedkat: waxbeans: shamen123: police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven't said who reported the girl missing.

So literally an entire frickin family kept their mouths shut for two years that a child was missing

I'm getting hints of banjo and smatterings of names like "cleetus"

Not. Really.  I could go missing, and who knows when I'd be missed.  My siblings don't text much.  And never vist. My mom might vist me twice a month.  My ex only text on holidays.  And I only have one friend.  I'm not on any social media as of 7 months ago. And I work online.  I'd get fired.  But no one would look for me.

That's sad.

I do understand though. Especially this past year, I just haven't been spending time with people.  If I lived alone and worked from home, no one would notice but my pets.

My parents are dead and I'm an only child, so I don't even have that family connection to rely on.

That's part of the reason I always try to make sure I have a housemate/roommate.  May seem weird for a 40 yo woman, but it helps.

FWIW, I think we'd notice if you stopped posting on fark. It wouldn't do you much good if something happened to you I suppose... but we'd notice.


That's all I'm saying.  My grandmother died recently she was 100. She spent her life with one of her 7 children.  3 of them are now dead. Her youngest is now near 70. That's my mom. My dad is dead. And he was never in my life. My still living aunts live all out of state and Texas is big. It takes a day to just leave Texas.
My mom dated the same dude for 30 years and he's nearly 80 himself.
My siblings are very young and have left the state too and are only half related to me.
Meh. Being an only child had it's good points and a few horrible points.  Such is life. It's okay.  But. It's also reality.  In theses times
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bababa: wingedkat: waxbeans: shamen123: police have been in touch with multiple family members but they haven't said who reported the girl missing.

So literally an entire frickin family kept their mouths shut for two years that a child was missing

I'm getting hints of banjo and smatterings of names like "cleetus"

Not. Really.  I could go missing, and who knows when I'd be missed.  My siblings don't text much.  And never vist. My mom might vist me twice a month.  My ex only text on holidays.  And I only have one friend.  I'm not on any social media as of 7 months ago. And I work online.  I'd get fired.  But no one would look for me.

That's sad.

I do understand though. Especially this past year, I just haven't been spending time with people.  If I lived alone and worked from home, no one would notice but my pets.

My parents are dead and I'm an only child, so I don't even have that family connection to rely on.

That's part of the reason I always try to make sure I have a housemate/roommate.  May seem weird for a 40 yo woman, but it helps.

FWIW, I think we'd notice if you stopped posting on fark. It wouldn't do you much good if something happened to you I suppose... but we'd notice.

I had two roommates once. I was unexpectedly hospitalized for several days, and neither one noticed I was gone. If I had died, I guess it might have been months before anyone noticed.


This.
Lived with a roommate for like two years.
I stayed in my room for days at a time. And he drove and was gone a ton. He'd not known until rent time. And even then. I don't think he needed to money so, he never knocked on my door looking for it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hate stories about missing kids. No snark from me. Hope whoever did it is caught  and slowly feed to methed out weasels feet first.

If anyone harmed my goddaughter (who I helped raise) they better hope the cops found them before I did.  It scares me what I would be capable of doing to them for that.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: Big_Doofus: It's amazing to me that we can make fun of the death of a child on fark, but you damn sure better not say anything about someone who is LGBTQ.

So basically you're saying you want to commit hate crimes, but the mods won't let you?

Good look there.


Not at all. But go ahead and take what I wrote and try to twist it for your sad narrative. Why is everyone so angry? Maybe it would be a good idea if we all just treated each other with respect and decency.
 
phishrace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Probably one of Clevon's kids. Hard to keep track of all of them when you have that many.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
