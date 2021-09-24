 Skip to content
(CNN)   It's not the fact that you're old that's turned you into a couch potato. It's your metabolism. Yeah, that's the ticket   (cnn.com) divider line
11
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA: Further countering conventional wisdom...

...is something I recommend doing always.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you feel old, you are.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You don't stop moving because you're old. You're old, because you stopped moving.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Having gained 10 lbs since I retired from the Army this summer and am no longer forced to exercise daily, I'm well aware that exercise and continual movement makes all the difference. Lack of motivation works against me.

And edibles...
 
groppet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For me it is the colder months. I hate being cold and stay bundled up but come sprint I go out and do more active stuff.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well this is the year Farkers are going to get off the couch and do something with their lives!

Dec 2022:
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can personally guarantee the fact I'm fat has nothing to do with getting older.

If that were the case, I wouldn't have been fat when I was younger.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: You don't stop moving because you're old. You're old, because you stopped moving.


For some, you stopped moving because joints and muscles don't spring back like they used to, because you're old, so you stopped moving for a spell, and now you feel old.
 
Godscrack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Healthy eating and exercise awareness on Fark.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: You don't stop moving because you're old. You're old, because you stopped moving.


Exactly how fast do you think sone people are moving?
 
