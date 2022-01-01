 Skip to content
(Metro)   Prisoners at UK maximum security prisons upset they have to eat vegan sausage rolls on New Year's   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Prison, Ali Harbi Ali, Sausage, conscious New Year's Day, Britain's highest security jails, seasonal menus, tomato sauce, first day of the new year  
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Vegans in prison?

Sounds like a good start.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members."
 
rdyb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Penguin though
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You win the shiatty headline contest today, subby.  Metro wins the concern trolling contest though.  You read the article, it amounts to, "There are lots of vegetarian, vegan, and healthier options for food available."

/WTF, treating prisoners like humans?
//this shiat's gotta stop, get the nutraloaf and floggers, stat!
///someone's wanking over how U.S. jails are run it seems
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Still has to be better than nutraloaf.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't nutraloaf.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Had to google "cheese bap." I think I'd like it, but not enough to go to supermax prison. I'll just try making my own.
 
ifky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mock26: Still has to be better than nutraloaf.


At least it's not the cabbage rolls from the Terra Haute Federal Pen.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: "The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members."

Wayne Couzens, who abducted, raped and murdered 33-year-old Sarah Everard, is among the inmates invited to choose.
The former police officer, 48, is reportedly on a segregated wing for vulnerable inmates at the jail.


Human dignity etc aside, sometimes I really question the definition of vulnerable.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ifky: Mock26: Still has to be better than nutraloaf.

At least it's not the cabbage rolls from the Terra Haute Federal Pen.


Or the oatmeal at the Cook County slammer...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hmmmm...what's that they say about "if you can't do the time?" How does that go again?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How can you have any pudding if you don't eat your fake meat?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ifky: Mock26: Still has to be better than nutraloaf.

At least it's not the cabbage rolls from the Terra Haute Federal Pen.


Or oatmeal at the Cook County slammer
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm sure the Muslims aren't cross.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: ifky: Mock26: Still has to be better than nutraloaf.

At least it's not the cabbage rolls from the Terra Haute Federal Pen.

Or the oatmeal at the Cook County slammer...


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's only one way to create new vegans:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Think about holiday fare before doing the time associated with your crime?

Waiting to see what the boss has prepared for today after the enlarged heart diagnosis by the cardiologist last week.  Also hoping he gives up on the Santa Suit, it's getting a bit rank.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't do the crime if you can't  do the vegan.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: Don't do the crime if you can't  do the vegan.


What about those wrongly incarcerated
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rdyb: Penguin though


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: TofuTheAlmighty: "The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members."

Wayne Couzens, who abducted, raped and murdered 33-year-old Sarah Everard, is among the inmates invited to choose.
The former police officer, 48, is reportedly on a segregated wing for vulnerable inmates at the jail.

Human dignity etc aside, sometimes I really question the definition of vulnerable.


It means they'll get shanked by inmates in other wards.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: TofuTheAlmighty: "The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members."

Wayne Couzens, who abducted, raped and murdered 33-year-old Sarah Everard, is among the inmates invited to choose.
The former police officer, 48, is reportedly on a segregated wing for vulnerable inmates at the jail.

Human dignity etc aside, sometimes I really question the definition of vulnerable.


Different words have different connotations in different contexts.  In this context I suspect it means "He'd be killed if he was in with the general prison population" .
 
Krieghund
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: Don't do the crime if you can't  do the vegan.


I've done several vegans.  Does that mean I get a free pass to do crime?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: jaivirtualcard: TofuTheAlmighty: "The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members."

Wayne Couzens, who abducted, raped and murdered 33-year-old Sarah Everard, is among the inmates invited to choose.
The former police officer, 48, is reportedly on a segregated wing for vulnerable inmates at the jail.

Human dignity etc aside, sometimes I really question the definition of vulnerable.

It means they'll get shanked by inmates in other wards.


I get that part.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: TofuTheAlmighty: "The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members."

Wayne Couzens, who abducted, raped and murdered 33-year-old Sarah Everard, is among the inmates invited to choose.
The former police officer, 48, is reportedly on a segregated wing for vulnerable inmates at the jail.

Human dignity etc aside, sometimes I really question the definition of vulnerable.


Hmmm.

Here me out. I have a modest proposal that will put meat back on the menu (boys).
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If they introduced cannibalism, they could solve two issues at the same time; overcrowding, and good nutrition.
 
docilej
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Prison is one big sausage fest anyways
 
